Almost three-quarters of Americans say that not reauthorizing the farm bill this year would have a significant impact on the country, according to a new poll from the American Farm Bureau Federation.
The survey measured the public’s awareness of the farm bill, its impact and priorities for funding in the legislation. The poll, conducted by Morning Consult, showed more than half of respondents said they would be more likely to support their member of Congress if they voted to reauthorize the farm bill.
Nearly 70% of respondents also identified two areas of the farm bill as top priorities for government funding: crop insurance that serves as a safety net for farmers and food programs that serve as a safety net for families facing hunger.
Thanks to the farm bill, farmers and ranchers can hold on through tough times to keep the nation’s food supply secure, said Zippy Duvall, Farm Bureau president.
“Farmers and ranchers must take the lead to share with our neighbors and lawmakers about the impact the farm bill has on every family in America,” he said.
Nearly one-third of those surveyed said they hadn’t seen, read or heard much about the farm bill, and 42% said they hadn’t seen, read or heard anything about the farm bill.
“Almost nine in 10 adults trust farmers, which will be important as we work to inform the 260 lawmakers who weren’t in Congress when the last farm bill was written,” he said.
After witnessing the food system impacts of Russia’s war with Ukraine, an overwhelming majority of Americans also believe the U.S. should consider a safe and abundant food supply a matter of national security.
That suggests the farm bill should be considered a part of the country’s national security strategy, according to Farm Bureau.
Key findings of the survey include:
• 73% of adults say not passing a farm bill would have a significant impact on the country.
• 68% agree that nutrition programs should be a top priority for farm bill funding.
• 67% agree risk management should be top priority for farm bill funding.
• 86% say they are concerned about food inflation.
• 84% say the U.S. should consider a safe and abundant food supply a matter of national security.
• 89% trust farmers.
• 29% have not seen, read or heard much about the farm bill.
• 42% have not seen, read or heard anything about the farm bill.
