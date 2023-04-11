Almost three-quarters of Americans say that not reauthorizing the farm bill this year would have a significant impact on the country, according to a new poll from the American Farm Bureau Federation.

The survey measured the public’s awareness of the farm bill, its impact and priorities for funding in the legislation. The poll, conducted by Morning Consult, showed more than half of respondents said they would be more likely to support their member of Congress if they voted to reauthorize the farm bill.

