H-2A (copy)

A worker picks Jazz apples at a Washington orchard. A federal judge has denied a preliminary injunction against new H-2A foreign guestworker rules, which had been sought by a group of farm employers.

A federal judge has refused to stop the enforcement of new H-2A foreign guestworker regulations that farm employers complain are excessively stringent and costly.

U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras in Washington, D.C., has denied a preliminary injunction sought by the National Council of Agricultural Employers, which claims the rules were imposed unlawfully.

