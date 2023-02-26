A federal judge has refused to stop the enforcement of new H-2A foreign guestworker regulations that farm employers complain are excessively stringent and costly.
U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras in Washington, D.C., has denied a preliminary injunction sought by the National Council of Agricultural Employers, which claims the rules were imposed unlawfully.
Blocking the new H-2A requirements isn’t justified because the farm employers haven’t shown they’re irreparably harmed by the U.S. Labor Department’s actions, the judge said.
Financial losses aren’t considered “irreparable harm” unless they’re unrecoverable and so severe as to threaten a company’s “very existence,” Contreras said.
“Plaintiff provides loss estimates for three of its members, but fails to provide any information placing the alleged losses in the context of the companies’ overall finances,” he said.
According to NCAE, the numerous revisions to H-2A regulations will discourage growers from using the program despite labor shortages, potentially reducing American fruit and vegetable production.
However, the judge said the organization hasn’t proven the new rules will cause enough economic harm to farm employers to warrant an injunction.
Instead, NCAE has “vexingly” insinuated that U.S. Labor Department regulators, “bathed in federal tax revenues, are simply out of touch,” Contreras said.
Even the loss of $1 billion or $2 billion wasn’t substantial enough to justify an injunction under legal precedents in which companies earned many billions more in revenues, he said.
“Much greater losses have been held insufficient to establish irreparable harm because they were not significant in relation to the movant’s business,” he said.
The judge also determined that NCAE wasn’t likely to prevail on its claim that federal regulators implemented the new H-2A regulations in violation of administrative law.
Shortly after taking office, the Biden administration withdrew an earlier version of the rules preferred by farm employers, which had been developed by the Trump administration.
The U.S. Labor Department then issued the new H-2A regulations late last year, spurring NCAE to claim the government unlawfully revoked the rules after they’d been finalized.
According to NCAE’s lawsuit, the Biden administration was required to submit its new version of the rules for public comment before making them effective.
The judge noted that it’s “become common practice” for new presidential administrations to withdraw rules proposed by their predecessors without following notice-and-comment procedures.
In this case, the Biden administration yanked the Trump administration’s regulations after the Labor Department had announced the rules were final but before they’d been officially published.
The Trump administration’s announcement included a disclaimer that the H-2A requirements weren’t yet the “official regulation” and were subject to change, Contreras said.
For this reason, the NCAE isn’t likely to prevail in its argument that the Biden administration unlawfully repealed the earlier rules and enacted the new regulations without additional notice-and-comment procedures, the judge said.
“While the disclaimed refers to possible changes as slight ‘technical or formatting changes,’ such changes can substantially alter the meaning and effect of a statute or regulation,” he said.
Michael Marsh, NCAE’s president and CEO, said the organization will press ahead with its lawsuit despite the injunction’s denial, with the next step being a motion for summary judgment seeking to overturn the new regulations.
“The rule has been a nightmare so far for users of the program,” Marsh said.
Aside from targeting procedural errors, NCAE also has other arrows remaining in its quiver.
The group’s lawsuit challenges the new regulation’s stricter and more expensive surety bond requirements as unlawful, he said. The complaint also claims the government “abandons statistical rigor” with its new survey method for calculating the prevailing wages owed to workers in different states.
“The surety bond provisions and the prevailing wage survey were the substantive issues we raised in the action,” Marsh said.
