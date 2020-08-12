Investigators continue to seek to uncover the origin of the “mystery seeds” people across the nation have been receiving in the mail the past few weeks.
Authorities say they have some answers as to the types of seeds and scope of their reach, but they still have not identified who is responsible or their intentions.
In July and August, agriculture departments in most U.S. states warned residents to report any unsolicited packages of seeds that arrive in the mail appearing to come from outside the United States.
The packages, officials warn, might contain invasive plant seeds, insect species or pathogens that could threaten agriculture and the environment.
USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service reported Monday that in the past few weeks the agency has received more than 9,300 emails and answered about 600 calls from people across the U.S. reporting unsolicited seed packages or seeking related information. The agency had collected 1,333 packages of seeds as of Aug. 11. Although USDA has yet to analyze all of the samples, it has identified rose, cabbage, rosemary, morning glory, mustard, cosmos, basil, radish, zinnia, mung bean, cucurbit and juniper seeds in the packets.
As of this week, the agency said it still has not identified any seeds carrying pests or diseases, but still advises residents to take precaution by contacting their state plant regulatory official or APHIS state plant health director.
“Please hold onto the seeds and packaging, including the mailing label, until someone from your state department of agriculture or APHIS contacts you with further instructions,” a USDA spokesperson directed.
The seed packages garnered international attention around the end of July as residents across the U.S. started reporting receiving seeds they did not order. Residents in other countries, too, including Canada and the U.K., have also reported receiving seeds.
Most of the seeds showed up in white packages, though some were yellow. The majority were marked “China Post,” but some had labels from other countries, including Uzbekistan, the Solomon Islands, the United Arab Emirates and Kyrgyzstan.
Cecilia Sequeira, a USDA spokesperson, said the agency suspects the packets are part of a “brushing scam,” where people receive unsolicited items from a seller who then posts false customer reviews to boost sales.
When the Capital Press asked USDA this week whether the agency has any leads as to the specific locations or entities behind the scam, USDA did not provide further details. The investigation, officials say, is continuing.