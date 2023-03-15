Tight worldwide supplies this year mean strong demand and high prices for chickpeas, industry leaders say.
"It's a good time to be a pulse farmer," said Tim McGreevy, chief executive officer of the USA Dry Pea and Lentil Council. "We don't see prices like this every day. We went through a period of four years there where things were pretty blue."
The grower contract price for chickpeas is 40 cents per pound. That's the highest projected contract price recorded since revenue insurance became available to farmers in 2013, McGreevy said.
"The revenue price is an indication of the strength of the market right now," he said.
Lentils are also at record high contract prices, also at 40 cents per pound. Small chickpeas are priced at 29 cents per pound.
Chickpeas are planted and grown in the spring. About a third of the crop is contracted, with the remainder on the open market, McGreevy said. Most pulse processors will offer a contract price for the first 300 to 500 pounds. Normal production of chickpeas is about 1,200 to 1,500 pounds. The current market price is between 38 and 40 cents per pound.
Prices have the possibility of going higher, as they did during the 2021 drought, when they jumped from 26 to 50 cents, McGreevy said.
Chickpeas compete for acres with other crops, primarily wheat, said Tony Roelofs, vice president of pulses for Columbia Grain International in Portland.
"When we have high wheat prices, farmers tend to plant a lot more wheat, and so we don't necessarily get the acres for chickpeas," he said. "We've been in year three of this cycle, where we see chickpea stocks get quite tight globally and in the U.S."
The U.S crop in 2022 was better than the "complete disaster" it was the year before, but still below average, McGreevy said.
McGreevy pointed to smaller harvests due to poor weather in chickpea-producing countries such as Australia, Argentina, Mexico and Canada, and disruption due to war in Russia and Ukraine, which are significant suppliers to India.
Exports have been "difficult" this year due to the strength of the U.S. dollar, McGreevy said.
"But as stocks dwindle around the world, we still have chickpeas to sell, and are selling, and will sell through the rest of this marketing year," he said. As supplies decline, "our chickpeas look a lot more attractive even though our dollar's strong."
Europe and Asia are big destinations for U.S. chickpeas, Roelofs said. He also sees opportunity in the European Union.
Roelofs expects an acreage increase, although by how much is not yet clear.
"The returns on chickpeas are pretty substantial," he said.
McGreevy anticipates Pacific Northwest farmers will take "a pretty hard look" at prices and opt to plant chickpeas and other pulses.
"If you can get it in the ground in a timely manner, we certainly have the moisture to support it," he said. "Demand is strong and stocks are tight. We'll see what farmers in the end plant."
