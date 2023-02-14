WASDA poultry

At the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture’s western policy conference in February, officials talked about issues facing Western producers, including the ongoing highly pathogenic avian influenza outbreak.

 USDA

ARLINGTON, Va. — Agriculture department officials from 14 Western states met on Monday at the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture’s western policy conference to talk about challenges and opportunities facing farmers in their region.

Marketing

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you