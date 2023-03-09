After a rally in farmers’ confidence in the financial health of the farm sector at the end of the year — when tax preparation showed a better 2022 than they expected — the positive outlook has subsided, according to a new survey.
Producer sentiment weakened in February with the expectation of lower prices for crops and livestock and higher interest rates, according to economists at Purdue Center for Commercial Agriculture.
The index of producer sentiment in the latest Purdue University-CME Group Ag Economy Barometer decreased 5 points from a month earlier to 125, relative to a baseline average of 100, and is unchanged from a year earlier.
But it’s down 40 points from February 2021, said Jim Mintert, director of the Purdue center.
The index of current conditions fell 2 points to 134, and the index of future expectations fell 6 points to 121.
Given the still relatively high input costs, the decline in producer sentiment wasn’t a surprise to Michael Langemeier, associate director of the center.
In addition, farmers are looking at lower net returns this fall, and he expects more weakness in the index of future expectation, he said in a podcast.
“Future expectations were kind of pulling things down, and people are starting to worry a little bit about how many dollars they’ve got invested in a crop going into the ground this spring versus what they might wind up selling it for this fall,” Mintert said.
Producers are also less confident about exports than they were in the past. About 60% to 70% thought they’d grow over the next five years when the survey started asking the question in 2019. That topped out in early 2020 at about 72%.
“Since that time, it’s been in a pretty steady downward trend, and this month we’re down to just 33%,” he said.
That strikes him as significant because growth in exports has been an engine of growth for the farm sector over a long period of time, he said.
That’s got to be contributing to the index being relatively flat, Langemeier said, adding that it would be stronger if more people thought exports were going to grow.
“It does suggest people’s perspective on the future is a little bit cloudy,” Mintert said.
The farm financial performance index was down 7 points from January to 83, back to where it was last fall. That also reflects worries about net returns, he said.
Farmers continue to be concerned about higher input costs, chosen by 38% of respondents but down from 45% in the December survey. Concerns about lower crop and livestock prices rose to 18% of respondents, up from 8% in September.
But people are less concerned about the availability of inputs, with 8% choosing it as a top concern. That’s down from 12% to 15% last summer.
“We’re picking up a swap in the attitudes here. We had a period of time when people were more worried about availability of inputs than they were about … lower crop and livestock prices,” Mintert said.
The farm capital investment index really didn’t move, up only 1 point to a reading of 43.
That leaves it essentially unchanged from a year earlier. But the index is still way below where it was two years ago, which was 88 – within 1 point of the all-time high, he said.
