WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Joe Biden and Democratic lawmakers are moving forward with their proposed $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package.
Democrats on Friday approved a budget outline that could allow them to push the plan through Congress even without Republican support.
The House of Representatives approved the budget plan by a party line vote of 219-209. The Senate also approved the plan, and Vice President Kamala Harris cast the tie-breaking vote.
The relief package may not require Republican support because Democratic lawmakers are passing it through the budget reconciliation process. A budget resolution — as opposed to a typical piece of legislation — requires only a simple majority in the 100-member Senate rather than the 60 votes required on most bills.
With the initial budget outline now approved, Democratic committee leaders Monday are starting to draft the $1.9 trillion relief package.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi predicted in a public statement that the final COVID-19 rescue package could pass Congress before March 15.
Many Republicans have criticized the size of the upcoming stimulus package, saying it would be more fiscally responsible to pass a smaller, more targeted package — such as $600 billion in aid. Several have asked fellow lawmakers to wait until the previous $4 trillion in relief has been spent before dishing out more money.
Even some Democrats, including Larry Summers, once an economic adviser to former President Barack Obama, criticized the scale of proposed spending.
Biden said he will work with Republicans and make compromises, but only if Republicans don't slow down the process.
"If I have to choose between getting help right now to Americans who are hurting so badly and getting bogged down in a lengthy negotiation or compromising on a bill that's, that's up to the crisis, that's an easy choice," he said in a White House speech Friday.
As the spending package moves forward, farm and industry groups are already pressing lawmakers to include provisions for farmers and ranchers hit hard by the pandemic.