Drought

Docks sit on a dry bank of Ochoco Reservoir in Prineville, Ore., last summer. Nationwide, many farm and ranch losses were linked to drought, according to an American Farm Bureau analysis. 

 Ryan Brennecke/EO Media Group

Economists at the American Farm Bureau Federation estimate major weather disasters caused $21.5 billion in damage to crops and rangeland last year, well above the $12.5 billion in damage reported in 2021.

The estimates do not include infrastructure damage, livestock losses, horticulture crop losses or timber losses, as data for them aren’t readily available.



