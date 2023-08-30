Mp OK cranberries 9.jpg (copy)

Floating cranberries are corralled in preparation for harvest at a flooded bog.

 Mateusz Perkowski/Capital Press File

Cranberry production for 2023 is forecast to be down 5% from last year, and is expected to reach 7.62 million barrels, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

In Oregon, growers anticipate a good to average season despite challenging weather during bloom, stated a USDA report released in mid-August.

