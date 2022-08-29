The Center for Biological Diversity intends to sue the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service over the agency’s failure to develop a national wolf recovery plan as required by the Endangered Species Act.
The lawsuit would seek to require the agency to draft a recovery plan that includes all populations of wolves in the contiguous U.S.
The ESA requires a 60-day notice of the intent to sue before a lawsuit can be filed. The center notified the agency of its intention to sue on Aug. 23.
“The Service’s piecemeal approach isn’t enough to protect and restore wolves,” Sophia Ressler, a staff attorney at the center, said in a statement.
“By not completing a national recovery plan, which it’s legally required to do, the agency has failed wolves and the millions of people who want these amazing animals to thrive across the country,” she said.
The center filed a petition in 2010 requesting the agency prepare a national recovery plan. So far, the agency’s approach has focused on individual wolf populations in separate geographic areas, instead of looking at both current and potential wolf habitat and all existing populations in the lower 48 states.
Fish and Wildlife denied the petition in 2018. The center’s intention to sue challenges that denial and the agency’s failure to prepare a national recovery plan.
The lawsuit would also challenge the agency’s failure to complete the required five-year status review of the species in a timely manner. The last review was completed in 2012.
“We’ve seen time and time again that when the Endangered Species Act is implemented properly it really works. We’re asking the Service to comply with the law and allow the act to truly work for wolves,” Ressler said.
In its notice to Fish and Wildlife, the center said full recovery of the wolf population in the U.S. has not occurred and wolves occupy only about 10% of their historic range.
“This is in large part due to the fragmented recovery planning, which fails to look holistically at the population and address threats in both occupied and unoccupied wolf territory in the lower 48,” the notice stated.
According to the notice, Fish and Wildlife has violated the ESA because it never created a national recovery plan or made a finding that such a plan would not help to promote the conservation of the species.
The center contends the agency’s failure to conduct a review of all listed species every five years also violates the ESA. In also contends the agency’s denial of the center’s 2010 petition violates the Administrative Procedure Act.
