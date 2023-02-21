SM real estate.jpg

A historic barn near the Teton Mountains in Wyoming. A poll of voters in eight Mountain West states found strong support for conservation.

 Sierra Dawn McClain/Capital Press file

A new poll of Western voters has found continued strong support for conservation policies.

Colorado College’s 13th annual poll, which surveyed voters in eight Mountain West states, found Westerners consistently prioritize conservation of land, water and wildlife and their ability to enjoy the outdoors, said Lori Weigel, principal at New Bridge Strategy, an opinion research company.

