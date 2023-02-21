A new poll of Western voters has found continued strong support for conservation policies.
Colorado College’s 13th annual poll, which surveyed voters in eight Mountain West states, found Westerners consistently prioritize conservation of land, water and wildlife and their ability to enjoy the outdoors, said Lori Weigel, principal at New Bridge Strategy, an opinion research company.
More than 400 registered voters in each of the Mountain West states were polled. Included were Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, New Mexico, Montana, Nevada, Idaho and Arizona.
“We really see a strong conservation ethic that has continued over the course of these 13 years. For example, we continue to see strong support for conservation evidenced in policy goals that people have,” she said during a webinar on the poll results.
Three-quarters or more of respondents support the "30x30" initiative to conserve 30% of land and inland water in the U.S. by 2030, and just under half say they strongly support it. That strong and solid support crosses the partisan ideologic spectrum, she said.
“And it’s not just that, it’s that they are very specific in terms of their support for things like creating new public land and tribal protected areas to protect historical sites and for areas for outdoor recreation,” she said.
Creating more public lands in the West has the support of 84% of respondents, again cutting across the partisan spectrum. Respondents also overwhelmingly support presidents’ use of the Antiquities Act to protect public lands as national monuments, she said.
Because there can be tradeoffs in conservation, the survey asked where Congress should put more emphasis regarding public lands in the West.
“We continue to see that voters in the West tell us that we need to basically place more emphasis on the conservation value and the recreational value of national public lands rather than on energy production on those lands,” she said.
About 76% of respondents also say it’s important to ensure access to parks and natural areas for all Americans, including lower income people and communities of color, she said.
This year, the survey asked what things underlie voters’ support for conservation. There’s a wide range of reasons, but some really rose to the fore, she said.
“Water certainly tops that list … virtually everyone is saying that that is important to them personally,” she said.
Overall, 97% said it is important to protect sources of drinking water, and 86% said it’s very important.
Not far behind is ensuring forest health (96%), conserving wildlife habitat and migration routes (93%), helping threatened wildlife (91%) and providing opportunity for children to explore and learn about nature (93%).
A high percentage also supports conservation to provide opportunities for hunting, fishing and outdoor recreation and access to dark skies where they can see the stars.
The poll also revealed increasing pressure in terms of crowding at outdoor recreation sites, with 7 in 10 respondents in Colorado, Utah, Idaho and Montana seeing it as a serious problem in their state, as well as 3 in 5 respondents in Arizona and Wyoming.
“This is increasingly something that voters in the West are telling us is a concern when it comes to public land,” she said.
For more results, visit https://bit.ly/3XLQh13 .
