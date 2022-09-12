crd railroad 2.jpg

The lack of an agreement between the railroad companies and unions has raised concerns about a shutdown.

 123rf

The potential of U.S. railroads halting operations grows each day as the federally mandated cooling-off period in negotiations between railroads and their labor unions ends Sept. 16.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is urging Congress to take immediate action to implement the contract recommendations of the Presidential Emergency Board if the railroads and unions can't reach a voluntary agreement.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you