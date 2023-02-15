Following recent meetings with the U.S. trade representative's office, agricultural dignitaries from Kenya had two sightseeing requests.
They wanted to visit the top of the Washington Monument, and they wanted to go to a Wal-Mart — specifically, a supercenter selling groceries.
For Doug McKalip, chief agricultural negotiator for the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, the requests crystalized two important things about trade.
First, "there are interested buyers out there in every market around the globe who want what our farmers produce," he said.
It's often just a matter of making sure there aren't regulations blocking farmers from willing buyers, or a situation making it more difficult to export those products to interested customers, he said.
Second, "for all of what we think about agriculture trade negotiations, it is often simple things like spending extra time, getting to know people, to have time even away from the trading table, and to build those kinds of relationships that really bear fruit in the long run."
McKalip spoke Feb. 15 during the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture winter policy conference.
McKalip was confirmed as chief agricultural negotiator in December, after 30 years at USDA.
"I believe firmly that there is nobody in the globe that does it better than U.S. farmers," who are producing consistent, reliable, quality products with "an equal amount of stewardship" of air, water and land resources, he said.
McKalip said his mission and passion are to represent farmers, advocating for them with buyers and working to open new doors for farm products worldwide.
Farmers have had to overcome and face obstacles including supply chain issues, container shortages, fuel and fertilizer issues, labor access and the strength of the U.S. dollar.
"In spite of all of those factors, U.S. agriculture, our farmers, set another record with $196 billion of exports of their product worldwide," he said. "It wasn't too long ago, just a small handful of years ago, we were just above $130 billion. You go back 20 years, we were about $58 billion in ag exports."
It's the job of the trade representative's office to ensure farmers have an environment where they can continue to succeed, setting the stage for future new records, McKalip said.
McKalip outlined several accomplishments and actions out of the trade representative's office in the past six weeks:
• New safeguards for Japanese beef took effect Jan. 1.
• Lifting pre-COVID-19 pandemic cold chain restrictions for product into China Jan 8.
• Approval of six new biotechnological traits for market access into China, three in cotton, two in alfalfa and one in canola.
• India dropped tariff on pecans by 70%, eliminated tariff on industrial ethanol and eliminated or reduced tariffs on feed products.
• Worked to sign new tariff rate quota agreements Jan. 17 with the European Union following Brexit, the withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the EU. The new agreement means "tremendous access" for rice, almonds, wheat, corn and frozen beef, McKalip said.
• Took a second case Jan. 31 to Canada over dairy market access under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.
• Making sure Mexico adheres to science when importing biotech corn, also under USMCA.
• Reopened imports of pork and pork products into Ghana Jan. 12.
"This is not a large market," McKalip said. "There's no market too small that we will not work to open up a window."
Ultimately, it will be up to private sector partners, states and otherwise to determine how much volume can be sent to these markets, McKalip said.
"But we're certainly going to go around the globe and leave no stone unturned to open up additional locations for our farm products," he said.
