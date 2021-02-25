WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Senate Finance Committee Thursday held a hearing to consider Katherine Tai, Biden's nominee to serve as U.S. Trade Representative.
Tai is chief trade lawyer for the House Ways and Means Committee. She speaks fluent Mandarin and would be the first Asian American to hold the role.
"The chance to serve the American people, fight on their behalf and represent them on the world stage once again will be the greatest honor of my life," she told senators.
If confirmed, Tai said her priorities would include emerging from the pandemic, enhancing the nation's "competitive edge," building diversified supply chains, rebuilding alliances, holding nations to climate standards and cracking down on unfair trade practices, especially from China.
"China is simultaneously a rival, a trade partner and an outsized player whose cooperation we'll also need to address certain global challenges," said Tai.
The ambassador-designate fielded 3 1/2 hours of senators' questions.
Tai said, if confirmed, she will push China to follow through on its Phase 1 trade deal commitments.
"There are promises China made that China needs to follow through on," she said.
On the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA, Tai said she understands U.S. dairy producers' frustration with Canada's dairy policies. Tai said consulting with American dairy farmers will be "very, very important" as she holds Canada to its promises.
With Mexico, she plans to "engage" the country's leaders regarding labor violations and address Mexico's restrictions on U.S. potato imports.
Tai said while "tariffs are a legitimate tool in the trade toolbox," they must be used with caution alongside other policy tools.
Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, asked Tai how she'll address domestic lumber producers' concerns about Canada "dumping" subsidized lumber imports on the U.S. market.
Tai committed to work with those "for whom the lumber industry is very important."
Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., asked if Tai supports reauthorization of the Trade Adjustment Assistance Program, or TAA, which aids workers who lose jobs or wages because of increased imports.
"I know how important the TAA program is," Tai said.
Asked about trade with the UK, Tai said she'll review previous discussions and negotiations.
Tai said she's not familiar with ethanol export difficulties but will learn more.
Broadly, Tai supports multilateral trade agreements — commerce treaties between three or more nations — but said she would need to look into details before entering agreements.
Tai committed to ensuring America's trade partners maintain strong environmental standards. She plans to partner with the Environmental Protection Agency and other agencies to develop stronger enforcement tools.
Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., asked if Tai will help open markets for apples in India.
"Let me just say this is very high on my radar," she said.
Tai said she will also "keep pulse crops in mind" — peas, lentils and beans — for India's market.
On wheat, Cantwell asked if Tai will help increase wheat exports to Asia overall.
Tai couldn't give a definite answer but said she will "help American farmers build back."
Tai also said resolving the longstanding Airbus dispute that escalated into a trade war is important. Airbus is a European aerospace corporation.
"If confirmed, I'd be interested in — pardon the pun — figuring out 'how to land this plane,'" she said.
If confirmed, Tai said she'll also push for country of origin labeling that could survive a World Trade Organization challenge.