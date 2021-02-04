WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works appears likely to advance to the full Senate Michael Regan's nomination to lead the Environmental Protection Agency.
Regan, 45, is currently head of North Carolina's Department of Environmental Quality. If confirmed, he will be the first Black man to lead the EPA.
In his three-hour committee hearing Wednesday, Regan revealed his policy agenda.
"We will move with a sense of urgency on climate change, and we will stand up for environmental justice and equity," said Regan.
Two North Carolina Republicans, Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis, encouraged senators to confirm him. Burr said Regan strikes "the right balance" between protecting the environment and working with farmers. Tillis said Regan "distinguishes himself as someone who listens."
Regan, nevertheless, faced tough questions from other committee members.
Sens. Shelley Capito, R-W.Va., and Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, expressed concern that President Joe Biden has already appointed two climate czars, John Kerry and former EPA administrator Gina McCarthy, who aren't accountable to Congress. Regan didn't comment on their powers but said he welcomes accountability.
If confirmed, Regan committed to visiting the communities that would be most impacted by EPA rules.
Regan dodged a question about whether he supports the Green New Deal, a radical climate proposal, saying "President Biden has his own ambitious climate plan."
Regan declined to answer whether the president should declare a climate emergency.
Some senators expressed concern about Biden's decision to shut down the Keystone XL Pipeline in the upper Midwest. Regan avoided a question about his "feelings" on pipelines; instead, he said he plans to talk to stakeholders before making major decisions.
"What I can promise you is we'll take a 'no surprise' approach," he said.
Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., asked what specific shortcomings, if any, Regan sees in the 2015 Waters of the U.S. Rule.
Regan did not name specifics but said he and his staff will look at what has and hasn't worked and clarify definitions.
"I don't believe we have to sacrifice water quality or sacrifice farmers," he said.
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, asked Regan if he intends to rescind the Navigable Waters Protection Rule, which she said "enjoys widespread support from farmers and ranchers."
"I plan to take a look at what our options are," said Regan.
Asked whether he'd focus more on regulation or innovation, Regan said there's room for both.
"We can't simply regulate our way out of every problem we face," said Regan.
On ethanol, Regan said he has been in conversations with Tom Vilsack, the Agriculture Secretary appointee, and that he will be transparent about Renewable Fuel Standard decisions.
Regan said that under his leadership, EPA will help states dependent on the coal and mining industries transition to cleaner jobs. When Sullivan, the Alaska senator, asked how this would happen, Regan had no answer except that he would "sit down and talk."
Sen. Corey Booker, D-N.J., urged Regan to protect farmworkers from pesticides such as chlorpyrifos. Regan said he cares about farmworkers but dodged the question about chlorpyrifos.
"We'll be driven by science and by the rule of law," he said.
In response to other questions, Regan also committed EPA to explore commercial viability of carbon capture, look for potential alternatives to plastic, reevaluate potential bans on asbestos, reduce animal testing and regulate Perfluorooctanoic acid chemicals, which are used in household items such as stain-resistant carpets and thought to promote health problems in humans.