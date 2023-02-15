President Joe Biden has nominated Xochitl Torres Small for the role of USDA's deputy secretary, the second-highest-ranking official at the agency.
The nomination followed the resignation of Jewel Bronaugh, who cited family reasons for leaving the job. Bronaugh has said she will leave the agency at the end of February.
Torres Small, 38, a former New Mexico congresswoman who currently works as the undersecretary for rural development at USDA, will need to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.
Many of Biden's recent agricultural nominees have received bipartisan support, including Alexis Taylor, the new undersecretary for trade and foreign agricultural affairs at USDA, and Doug McKalip, the new chief agricultural negotiator in the office of the U.S. Trade Representative.
Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack welcomed Torres Small's nomination.
"The granddaughter of migrant farmworkers, Undersecretary Torres Small represents the heart and soul of rural communities," said Vilsack.
Some other agricultural leaders and farm groups similarly welcomed the nomination.
“Undersecretary Xochitl Torres Small is an exciting choice for the future of our food system," said Ted McKinney, CEO of the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture.
McKinney said Torres Small is well equipped for the role based on her experience leading the industry and her perspective on state and local issues from her work as a former U.S. Representative for New Mexico's 2nd congressional district.
Zippy Duvall, president of the American Farm Bureau Federation, similarly congratulated Torres Small on her nomination.
"Her experience with rural America and her time on the House Agriculture Committee give her important perspective to address the issues facing America's farmers and ranchers," said Duvall.
In addition to leading USDA's rural development branch, Torres Small has been an advocate for rural broadband expansion.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.