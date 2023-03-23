With "outsiders" gaining more influence and promoting the idea the food system is broken, many farmers are concerned about who will call the shots for agriculture in the future, an industry adviser and author says.
These outsiders are being extremely strategic and have figured out they don’t need to twist the hearts and minds of consumers, they can go up the chain and get the retailer or the company that owns the retailer or the investors to demand food be raised in a certain way, said Ray Starling, author of the book, "Farmers Versus Foodies."
“Essentially, what I’m calling on people to do is to pay attention to those forums in which the outsiders have gone up a level and … are playing chess and not checkers,” he said in the latest “Dairy Stream” podcast.
Agriculture is also being undercut in legal scholarship, and those legal periodicals are being read by the next generations of attorneys — preparing them to attack agriculture, he said.
Starling is an attorney, law professor, public policy professional, a former special assistant to the president for agriculture and is general counsel at the North Carolina Chamber and an executive adviser with Aimpoint Research.
Agriculture needs to take a page out of the outsiders’ playbook, he said.
“We’re thinking too small,” he said.
When groups who have sued, particularly in the animal agriculture sector, lose the lawsuit, they say they don’t even care they lost because they built the movement, furthered their mission, found new partners or made people think about the issue differently, he said.
“They’re out there actually doing stuff that they then communicate about, and we’re over here talking about how do we communicate better. Well it’s not just about what you communicate, it’s what you do,” he said.
“What are we doing to produce the next class of legal scholars that are going to push back on that. What are we doing to create the next law firms that are going to represent agriculture on a nonprofit basis the same way they have firms and organizations that represent their interests?” he asked.
How is agriculture training the next generation of agricultural journalists or preparing people to negotiate trade deals for the future of agriculture, he said.
“How are we preparing future politicians in the ag space because, trust me, they’re doing it,” he said.
Agriculture does some of those things but not enough and not quick enough to keep up, he said.
“We’ve got to quit bringing the firehose to the fire … we need to think sprinkler system, not call the fire truck once the building starts catching fire,” he said.
Agriculture has to have a methodical, sustained effort to "flip the script," he said.
The first place agriculture needs to start is to understand the leverage outsiders have in all the different forums, such as academia, the legal sector and the media, he said.
“The real place to start is recognizing we have a challenge here that is not just communication-based, it is much deeper than that,” he said.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.