With "outsiders" gaining more influence and promoting the idea the food system is broken, many farmers are concerned about who will call the shots for agriculture in the future, an industry adviser and author says.

These outsiders are being extremely strategic and have figured out they don’t need to twist the hearts and minds of consumers, they can go up the chain and get the retailer or the company that owns the retailer or the investors to demand food be raised in a certain way, said Ray Starling, author of the book, "Farmers Versus Foodies."

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you