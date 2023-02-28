Tacoma Port (copy)

An agricultural trade expert says supply chains have gotten better over the past year, but further improvements are still needed.

 Northwest Seaport Alliance

Although agricultural supply chains have improved over the past year, a trade expert says further changes are needed to better the transportation system.

On Feb. 28, Peter Friedmann, executive director of the Agriculture Transportation Coalition, an organization advocating for agricultural shippers, testified before the U.S. House Committee on Agriculture about the state of the transportation system.

