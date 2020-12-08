YAKIMA, Wash. — In the future, you’ll scan through a virtual grocery store on your smartphone, place your order and by the time you get home your items will be there.
Or, you’ll so order your canned and packaged goods, design and order nutritious ingredients for a cake using 3D technology and make a reservation to go pick them up.
Robots will have assembled the order in the back of the store and you will shop for fresh goods — like produce and meats — in a reduced front-end, public portion of the store.
As much as possible, fresh items will be transparently wrapped for better sanitation.
Using your DNA you’ll know which foods are best for you and which aren’t and tailor your diet accordingly.
The coming of such future supermarkets might be accelerated by COVID-19, Phil Lempert, The Supermarket Guru, told attendees of the 116th annual meeting and trade show of the Washington State Tree Fruit Association, Dec. 7.
Usually drawing about 1,000 people at convention centers in Yakima, Wenatchee or Kennewick, the three-day conference was virtual this year, held entirely online because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“So today consumers are scared. They walk into the market and have to wear a mask. Clerks are behind Plexiglas shields. This has really freaked out a lot of consumers and last night Gov. Newsom said grocery stores can only have 25% capacity,” said Lempert, a consumer trends analyst who lives in southern California and has appeared on many television news shows.
The whole supermarket industry is in turmoil as such restrictions could be adopted in other states, Lempert said.
Supermarkets of the future will have fewer items.
“They are realizing they don’t need 50 brands of olive oil on the shelves,” Lempert said.
Supermarkets may have greenhouses to grow their own vegetables that are fresh and local, he said.
Until that day, he said, curbside delivery at grocery stores and e-commerce, buying online for home delivery, will continue to grow.
“We’re just seeing the tip of the iceberg with e-commerce. It was 2 to 3% pre-COVID. Now it’s up to 10%,” Lempert said. “With closure of more stores, we will see it up more.”
Amazon, an e-commerce giant, “wants to own the grocery business. I believe they will buy up SpartanNash (a Michigan grocery retailer and distributor) members. That will give them 1,000 Amazon Fresh stores within a year,” he said. “Retailers are moving fast, knowing what they have now is broken.”
Regarding apples, Lempert said too many varietal choices confuse consumers and contribute to decreased consumption.
People don’t understand the differences between varieties, need information explaining that and want apples with a good crunch that have not been in storage too long, he said.
Another convention speaker, Eric Jessup, a Washington State University agricultural economist, said COVID-19 has caused a 52% increase in grocery sales, disrupted supply chains and increased freight rates.
What was a $4,600 shipment by truck from Yakima to Chicago now costs $6,400 because of “tremendous demand” on trucking services, he said.
Increased e-commerce adds to trucking demand and the nation is behind in maintaining highways, he said.
Travel, commuting and business is changing, he said, with 60% of economic activity now generated from people working at home.