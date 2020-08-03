More than 30 million out-of-work Americans face a big drop in unemployment benefits because last Friday the $600 weekly supplemental federal unemployment benefit ended.
The benefit was part of the CARES Act passed by Congress in March to help jobless Americans during the pandemic. The aid expired July 31, and lawmakers were unable to agree on an extension or alteration of the benefits for the next stimulus package.
Experts now predict surges in food stamp applications, longer food bank lines and a wave of evictions this month.
Susan Blachnik, co-director of Creswell, Ore., Food Pantry, a rural food donation site, told the Capital Press she expects more cars in line this week.
"We are prepared for a spike," she said.
Ian Dixon-McDonald, vice president of programs at Marion Polk Food Share in Salem, Ore., told the Capital Press Monday he anticipates anecdotal impacts to show up in the next few weeks and hard data for the month of August to be available Sept. 5.
February to June, according to the Oregon Department of Human Services, the number of food stamp recipients increased 20%. With benefits slashed, experts predict more applicants.
According to the Pew Research Center, the U.S. and its territories have 53 different unemployment systems, each with its own formulas for calculating and distributing benefits. Since March, states have been adding $600 per week from the federal government.
In Oregon, for example, according to the Oregon Unemployment Insurance Estimator, a person's weekly benefit can range from $151 to $648.
Critics say some state systems have been inept at getting aid to people. In Oregon, for example, officials announced Friday an administrative change will finally allow "tens of thousands" of workers whose claims were backlogged to get unemployment.
Democratic lawmakers have generally insisted on extending $600 payments. The White House and some GOP lawmakers have proposed reducing assistance to $200 a week until a package can be crafted that would set aid at 70% of a worker's pre-pandemic pay.
According to the Oregon Secretary of State, workers in Oregon averaged $983 in weekly earnings in 2017, below the national average earnings of $1,065 per week.
In an interview Sunday with ABC, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said paying people too much in unemployment may incentivize them not to seek work.
"In certain cases where we're paying people more to stay home than to work, that's created issues for the economy," he told ABC.
In response, Democratic legislators have referenced a new study by Yale economists that found Americans getting larger unemployment benefits returned to work at similar or faster rates than those with smaller benefits.
Heidi Shierholz, senior economist at the Economic Policy Institute, said in a recent statement there are currently 14 million more unemployed workers than there are job openings.
"Cutting off the $600 cannot incentivize people to get jobs that aren't there. It will just cause pain," she wrote.
Eyes remain on Congress this week to see if Republican and Democratic lawmakers can agree on a stimulus package.