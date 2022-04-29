National Wool Review
April 29
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis had no confirmed trades reported this week.
National Sheep Summary
April 29
Compared to last week: Slaughter lambs sold unevenly, 20.00-30.00 higher at San Angelo, TX and steady to 20.00 lower at New Holland, PA. Slaughter ewes were mostly steady to 10.00 lower, except thin ewes at Sioux Falls 5.00-10.00 higher. Feeder lambs were not well tested. At San Angelo, TX, 5,854 head sold in a one-day sale. No sales in Equity Cooperative Auction. Superior Video sold 525 slaughter lambs in New Mexico and 550 feeder lambs in Idaho. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs not tested. 3,755 lamb carcasses traded with no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 120-140 lbs 208.00-240.00; 155-170 lbs 150.00-178.00.
New Holland, PA: wooled and shorn 100-130 lbs 335.00-375.00; 155-180 lbs 215.00-270.00.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 110-115 lbs 330.00-335.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 100-135 lbs 212.50-226.00; 171 lbs 183.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 100-120 lbs no test.
Billings, MT: wooled and shorn 120-125 lbs no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn no test.
Equity Co-op: no sales.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 340.00-378.00; 60-70 lbs 330.00-380.00, few 382.00-386.00; 70-80 lbs 336.00-372.00, few 376.00; 80-90 lbs 322.00-359.00, few 374.00-378.00; 90-110 lbs 318.00-336.00. wooled and shorn 52 lbs 360.00; 60-70 lbs 330.00-366.00; 74 lbs 359.00; 80 lbs 344.00; 90-110 lbs 295.00-315.00.
New Holland: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 352.00-390.00; 50-60 lbs 360.00-387.00, few 405.00-410.00; 60-70 lbs 342.00-385.00; 70-80 lbs 325.00-367.00; 80-90 lbs 330.00-370.00; 90-100 lbs 315.00-365.00. hair 40-50 lbs 370.00-385.00; 50-60 lbs 335.00-380.00; 60-70 lbs 342.00-355.00; 70-80 lbs 325.00-335.00, few 360.00-370.00; 80-90 lbs 310.00-335.00; 90-100 lbs 310.00-352.00.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 71 lbs 335.00; 85 lbs 320.00; 90-100 lbs 330.00-340.00. hair 40-50 lbs 320.00-350.00; 54 lbs 315.00; 60-70 lbs 300.00-310.00; 90-100 lbs 315.00-320.00.
Kalona: no test.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 80-90 lbs 295.00-305.00; 90-100 lbs 295.00-302.50. hair 84 lbs 275.00.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: hair 40-50 lbs 347.50-385.00; 50-60 lbs 347.50-400.00, few 430.00; 60-70 lbs 345.00-385.00. wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 340.00-345.00; 77 lbs 275.00; 88 lbs 275.00.
Superior Video:
NM: 525: hair 60 lbs 355.00 for May delivery.
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 80.00-87.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 102.00-128.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 126.00-170.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 110.00-151.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 106.00-116.00; Cull 1 76.00-108.00.
New Holland: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 85.00-175.00, hair 125.00-170.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 70.00-100.00, hair 100.00-117.00; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 110.00-165.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 100.00-167.50; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
South Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 70.00-80.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 80.00-100.00, hair 75.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 90.00-115.00; Cull 1 45.00-65.00.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Billings: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
Missouri: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 145.00-155.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 90.00-115.00, hair 112.00-135.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 85.00-100.00.
Equity Co-op: no sales.
Direct Trading: No sales.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: 50-60 lbs 340.00-370.00. hair 30-40 lbs 330.00-366.00.
Ft. Collins: 44 lbs 295.00.
South Dakota: 30-40 lbs 330.00-340.00; 40-50 lbs 350.00-385.00; 50-60 lbs 325.00-335.00, few 365.00; 60-70 lbs 300.00-350.00; 70-80 lbs 285.00-325.00; 80-90 lbs 300.00-305.00.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: no test.
Superior Video:
ID: 550: 80 lbs 260.00 for May delivery.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: mixed age hair 90-100 lbs 180.00-215.00/cwt, 115-145 lbs 160.00-188.00/cwt.
Ft. Collins: no test.
South Dakota: no test.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: young bred hair 245.00-290.00/head; hair ewes with lambs 210.00-290.00/family, few 435.00/family.
Sheep and lambs slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 35,000 compared with 35,000 last week and 47,000 last year.