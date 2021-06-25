National Wool Review
June 25
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis had no confirmed trades reported this week.
National Sheep Summary
June 25
Compared to last week: Slaughter lambs mostly steady to 16.00 lower; slaughter ewes mostly steady; no comparison on feeder lambs. At San Angelo, Texas, 9430 head sold. No sales in Equity Cooperative Auction. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs were not tested; 3803 lamb carcasses traded with no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3:
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 100-125 lbs 216.00-224.00.
New Holland, PA: wooled and shorn 100-125 lbs 265.00-302.00.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 110-145 lbs 240.00-270.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 260.00-277.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 100-145 lbs 237.50-262.50.
Billings, MT: wooled and shorn 100-125 lbs 228.00-260.00.
Missouri: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs no test.
Equity Co-op: no sales.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 276.00-304.00, few 306.00-310.00; 60-70 lbs 258.00-294.00, few 298.00-300.00; 70-80 lbs 240.00-270.00, few 276.00; 80-90 lbs 238.00-258.00; 90-105 lbs 224.00-250.00. wooled and shorn 40-60 lbs 284.00-298.00; 60-70 lbs 264.00-310.00; 70-80 lbs 250.00-306.00; 80-90 lbs 240.00-260.00; 90-100 lbs 232.00-252.00.
New Holland: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 260.00-300.00; 50-60 lbs 265.00-290.00, few 320.00-340.00; 60-70 lbs 275.00-305.00; 70-80 lbs 260.00-282.00; 80-90 lbs 265.00-285.00; 90-100 lbs 267.00-295.00, few 300.00-310.00. hair 40-50 lbs 270.00-280.00; 50-60 lbs 267.00-282.00; 60-70 lbs 260.00-280.00; 70-80 lbs 260.00-275.00; 80-90 lbs 260.00-270.00; 90-100 lbs 250.00-255.00.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 250.00-270.00, few 300.00; 70-90 lbs 250.00-270.00; 90-100 lbs 250.00-275.00. hair 45 lbs 220.00; 50-65 lbs 250.00-260.00; 70-80 lbs 260.00-270.00; 80-90 lbs 250.00-275.00; 90-100 lbs 260.00-270.00.
Kalona: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 245.00-253.00; 50-60 lbs 268.00-277.50; 60-70 lbs 240.00-262.00, few 270.00; 70-80 lbs 242.00-265.00, few 265.00-270.00; 80-90 lbs 253.00-272.00; 90-100 lbs 259.00-272.50. hair 40-50 lbs 267.50-272.50; 50-60 lbs 254.00-257.00; 60-70 lbs 245.00-247.50; 80-90 lbs 245.00-257.50; 92 lbs 240.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 69 lbs 262.50; 70-80 lbs 235.00-267.50; 80-90 lbs 242.50-267.50; 90-100 lbs 245.00-265.00. hair 68 lbs 232.50; 72 lbs 240.00.
Billings: wooled and shorn 61 lbs 252.50; 70-80 lbs 257.50-274.00; 80-90 lbs 250.00-282.00; 90-100 lbs 258.00-275.50. hair 66 lbs 255.00; 74 lbs 255.00; 90-100 lbs 232.50-237.00.
Missouri: hair 40-50 lbs 230.00-257.50; 50-60 lbs 225.00-245.00; 60-70 lbs 230.00-240.00; 70-80 lbs 230.00-255.00; 80-90 lbs 227.50-245.00; 90-100 lbs 230.00-235.00. wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 227.50-247.50; 50-60 lbs 232.50-265.00; 60-70 lbs 225.00-237.50; 70-80 lbs 230.00.
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 85.00-110.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 122.00-138.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 104.00-125.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 98.00-102.00; Cull 1 70.00.
New Holland: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 70.00-87.00, hair 120.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 110.00-165.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 90.00-135.00; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 122.50; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 82.50-115.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 65.00-86.00; Cull 1 20.00-30.00.
South Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 70.00-90.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 75.00-98.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 71.00-90.00; Cull 1 60.00-76.00.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 93.00-110.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 99.00-102.00, hair 115.00.
Billings: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 70.00-92.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 74.00-85.00, hair 88.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 82.00-92.00, hair 85.00-95.00; Cull 1 no test.
Missouri: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 140.00-172.50; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 110.00-145.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 91.00-109.00.
Direct Trading: No sales.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: 50-60 lbs 270.00-272.00; 60-70 lbs 254.00-268.00; 70-80 lbs 238.00-262.00; 80-90 lbs 240.00-252.00; 90-100 lbs 228.00-250.00; 108 lbs 222.00.
Ft. Collins: 60-80 lbs 265.00-280.00; 80-90 lbs 277.50-290.00; 90-100 lbs 272.50-273.00.
South Dakota: 30-40 lbs 300.00-320.00; 40-50 lbs 264.00-290.00; 50-60 lbs 255.00-290.00; 60-70 lbs 254.00-275.00; 70-80 lbs 264.00-265.50; 80-90 lbs 255.00-265.00; 90-100 lbs 257.00-260.00; 100-105 lbs 254.00-258.00.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: 51 lbs 295.00; 60-70 lbs 275.00-288.00; 70-80 lbs 274.00-287.00; 80-90 lbs 275.00-283.00, few 286.00; 90-100 lbs 266.00-276.00; 108 lbs 252.00.
Missouri: 30-40 lbs 235.00-245.00.
Equity Co-op: no sales.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: yearling hair ewes 105 lbs 197.50/cwt; young hair 215.00-235.00/head; middle age hair 190.00/head; mixed age hair 85-140 lbs 146.00-176.00/cwt; middle age hair 125 lbs 132.00/cwt.
Ft. Collins: no test.
South Dakota: no test.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: yearlings 100-130 lbs 125.00-185.00/cwt, 150-160 lbs 95.00-105.00/cwt; young 130 lbs 95.00/cwt; middle age 140 lbs 73.00/cwt; young hair 120 lbs 108.00/cwt.
Missouri: yearlings 85-120 lbs 160.00-165.00/cwt.
Sheep and lambs slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 35,000 compared with 34,000 last week and 37,000 last year.