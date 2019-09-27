National Wool Review
Sept. 27
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis was inactive this week. There were no confirmed trades reported.
National Sheep Summary
Sept. 27
Compared to last week slaughter lambs were 2.00-20.00 lower with the greatest decline at New Holland, Pa. Slaughter ewes were weak to 10.00 lower. Feeder lambs were steady to 10.00 higher. At San Angelo, Texas, 5190 head sold. Equity Electronic Auction sold 960 slaughter lambs in Nebraska and North Dakota. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs not tested; 4400 head of negotiated sales of slaughter lambs were steady to .50 higher. Some 3,136 lamb carcasses sold with all weights no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight unless otherwise specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3 90-160 lbs:
San Angelo: shorn and wooled 155 lbs 128.00.
Pennsylvania: wooled and shorn 100-140 lbs 140.00-187.00.
Ft. Collins, Colo.: wooled and shorn 135-145 lbs 151.00-156.00; 150-185 lbs 141.00-148.00.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 144.00-147.50.
Kalona, Iowa: wooled and shorn 130-155 lbs 145.00-148.00.
Billings, Mont.: no test.
Missouri: no test.
Equity Elec: shorn and wooled 100-145 lbs 138.00-143.75; 130-155 lbs 146.25.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair lambs 40-60 lbs 190.00-212.00; 60-70 lbs 180.00-200.00, few 208.00; 70-80 lbs 172.00-192.00; 80-90 lbs 150.00-172.00; 90-110 lbs 130.00-152.00, few 158.00-162.00. wooled and shorn no test.
Pennsylvania: wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 185.00-190.00; 60-70 lbs 180.00-205.00; 70-80 lbs 165.00-197.00, few 200.00-205.00; 80-90 lbs 157.00-185.00, few 210.00. hair lambs 50-60 lbs 170.00-175.00; 60-70 lbs 170.00; 70-80 lbs 150.00-165.00, few 172.00.
Kalona: wooled and shorn 43 lbs 172.50; 50-60 lbs 189.00-195.00; 60-70 lbs 162.50-174.00; 70-80 lbs 170.00-185.00; 80-90 lbs 167.50-177.50; 90-100 lbs 152.50-165.00. hair 48 lbs 175.00; 51 lbs 197.50; 60-70 lbs 177.50-180.00.
Ft. Collins: hair 78 lbs 140.00; 94 lbs 139.00.
Missouri: hair 70-80 lbs 145.00-155.00; 95 lbs 145.00. wooled and shorn 60-70 lbs 175.00-177.50; 77 lbs 150.00; 93 lbs 125.00.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 39 lbs 155.00. hair 58 lbs 132.50; 74 lbs 126.00; 80-90 lbs 115.00-131.00.
Billings: 76 lbs 139.00.
Direct Trading: (lambs fob with 3-4 percent shrink or equivalent)
4400: Slaughter Lambs shorn and wooled 125-168 lbs 132.12-160.00 (wtd avg 151.01).
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 60.00-70.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 70.00-83.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 58.00-70.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 48.00-57.00; Cull 1 (extremely thin) 17.00.
Pennsylvania: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 70.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 72.00-85.00, hair 72.00-112.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 55.00-71.00; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-5 (very fleshy) 62.50-75.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 62.00-69.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 40.00-55.00; Cull 1 (extremely thin) no test.
Billings: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 52.50-53.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 48.00-55.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 45.00-52.00; Cull 1 31.00-35.00.
S. Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 57.00-69.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 52.00-66.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 42.00-53.00; Cull 1 26.50-37.00.
Missouri: Utility and Good 1-3 55.00-65.00, hair 85.00-95.00; Utility 1-2 50.00-55.00, hair 62.50-80.00.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 69.50-82.50; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 62.50-72.50; Utility 1-2 (thin) 47.50.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: 60-70 lbs 166.00-178.00; 70-80 lbs 166.00-173.00; 82 lbs 156.00; 93 lbs 150.00.
Ft. Collins: 80-90 lbs 150.00-162.50; 90-95 lbs 141.00-151.00.
Billings: 60-70 lbs 183.00-189.00; 70-80 lbs 179.00-191.00; 80-90 lbs 164.00-181.00, few 186.50-189.00; 90-100 lbs 157.00-163.00; 100-110 lbs 150.00-164.00; 110-120 lbs 151.00-159.00; 120-130 lbs 147.00-152.00; 134 lbs 140.00.
Kalona: no test.
S. Dakota: 40-50 lbs 165.00-178.00; 50-60 lbs 206.00-219.00; 60-70 lbs 165.00-213.50; 70-80 lbs 160.00-183.00; 80-90 lbs 154.00-162.00, few 179.00; 90-100 lbs 146.00-162.00; 100-110 lbs 135.00-162.00; 110-115 lbs 145.00-148.00; 120-130 lbs 127.00-135.50.
Missouri: 50-55 lbs 155.00.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: hair ewe lambs 65 lbs 200.00 cwt; mixed age hair ewes 80-130 lbs 84.00-116.00 cwt.
Ft. Collins: no test.
Billings: yearlings 120-150 lbs 63.00-70.00 cwt; young to middle age 150 lbs 60.50 cwt; young to middle age hair ewes 105 lbs 70.00 cwt.
S. Dakota: ewe lambs 83 lbs 186.00 cwt; yearlings 140-170 lbs 72.50-87.50 cwt.
Kalona: no test.
Missouri: no test.
Sheep and lamb slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 37,000 compared with 37,000 last week and 38,000 last year.