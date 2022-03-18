National Wool Review
March 18
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis had no confirmed trades reported this week.
National Sheep Summary
March 18
Compared to last week: Slaughter lambs sold mostly steady to as much as 50.00 lower. Slaughter ewes were mostly 10.00-30.00 lower. Feeder lambs not well tested. At San Angelo, TX 6,539 head sold. Equity Cooperative Auction sold 600 slaughter lambs in Colorado and 310 in Oregon. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs not tested. 3,510 lamb carcasses traded with no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 120-150 lbs 160.00-200.00; 150-170 lbs 170.00-198.00.
New Holland, PA: wooled and shorn 100-140 lbs 260.00-302.00, few 315.00-340.00; 150-185 lbs 205.00-225.00.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 105-120 lbs 260.00-272.50; 170 lbs 197.50.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 110-150 lbs 201.00-216.00; 155-165 lbs 201.00-206.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 100-145 lbs 210.00-325.00; 150-155 lbs 200.00-230.00.
Billings, MT: wooled and shorn 120-140 lbs 161.00-183.00.
Missouri: wooled and shorn 132 lbs 150.00.
Equity Co-op: wooled and shorn 155-170 lbs 189.50-190.00.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 310.00-340.00; 60-70 lbs 304.00-332.00, few 334.00-348.00; 70-80 lbs 276.00-338.00; 80-90 lbs 260.00-294.00, few 318.00-320.00; 90-110 lbs 230.00-270.00, few 300.00. wooled and shorn 70-80 lbs 288.00-309.00; 81 lbs 290.00; 93 lbs 278.00; 110-115 lbs 234.00-250.00.
New Holland: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 402.00-425.00; 50-60 lbs 390.00-430.00, few 445.00-465.00; 60-70 lbs 360.00-405.00, few 410.00-425.00; 70-80 lbs 355.00-390.00; 80-90 lbs 340.00-370.00; 90-100 lbs 322.00-345.00. hair 40-50 lbs 410.00-430.00; 50-60 lbs 390.00-425.00; 60-70 lbs 350.00-365.00; 70-80 lbs 345.00-365.00; 80-90 lbs 340.00-365.00; 90-100 lbs 275.00-305.00.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 70-80 lbs 315.00-320.00; 93 lbs 305.00. hair 90-100 lbs 230.00-295.00.
Kalona: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 360.00-390.00; 50-60 lbs 347.50-390.00; 60-70 lbs 347.50-385.00; 70-80 lbs 340.00-370.00; 80-90 lbs 350.00-375.00; 90-100 lbs 313.00-339.00. hair 40-50 lbs 355.00-370.00; 56 lbs 380.00; 66 lbs 357.50; 70-80 lbs 350.00-355.00; 86 lbs 355.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 78 lbs 285.00; 89 lbs 185.00.
Billings: wooled and shorn 53 lbs new crop 225.00; 70-80 lbs 215.00-230.00; 90-100 lbs 185.00-216.00. hair 79 lbs 260.00.
Missouri: hair 40-50 lbs 285.00-375.00; 50-60 lbs 280.00-370.00; 60-70 lbs 290.00-370.00; 70-80 lbs 300.00-350.00.
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 100.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 120.00-152.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 140.00-182.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 120.00-170.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 114.00-130.00; Cull 1 100.00-110.00.
New Holland: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 120.00-195.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 100.00-160.00; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 120.00-152.50, hair 160.00-170.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 125.00-165.00, hair 130.00-172.50; Utility 1-2 (thin) 125.00-140.00, hair 90.00; Cull 1 77.50-93.00.
South Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 111.00-136.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 110.00-144.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 111.00-135.00; Cull 1 45.00-135.00.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 95.00-125.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 115.00-175.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 125.00-155.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 90.00.
Billings: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 87.00-106.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 122.00-140.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 144.00-159.00; Cull 1 130.00-144.00.
Missouri: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 145.00-275.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 110.00-170.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 65.00-105.00.
Equity Co-op: no sales.
Direct Trading: No sales.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: 60-70 lbs 301.00-304.00; 70-80 lbs 292.00-296.00; 84 lbs 244.00.
Ft. Collins: 55 lbs 330.00; 70-80 lbs 300.00-335.00.
South Dakota: 45 lbs 320.00; 56 lbs 340.00; 60-70 lbs 320.00-340.00; 97 lbs 210.00; 103 lbs 202.00; 128 lbs 196.00; 176 lbs 172.00.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: 62 lbs 262.50.
Missouri: 30-40 lbs 317.00-345.00.
Equity Co-op: no sales.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: mixed age hair ewes 100-140 lbs 190.00-208.00/cwt.
Ft. Collins: no test.
South Dakota: middle age 175-180 lbs 125.00-155.00/cwt.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: middle age 155-215 lbs 122.00-155.00/cwt; aged 135 lbs 134.00/cwt; ewes with lambs 400.00/family.
Missouri: young hair ewes 170.00-275.00/head.
Sheep and lambs slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 32,000 compared with 34,000 last week and 39,000 last year.