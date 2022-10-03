National Wool Review
Sept. 30
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis had no confirmed trades reported this week.
National Sheep Summary
Sept. 30
Compared to the previous week: Slaughter lambs sold 5.00-30.00 higher. Slaughter ewes were weak to 20.00 lower. Feeder lambs sold mostly steady to 10.00 higher. At San Angelo, TX 6,078 head sold. Equity Cooperative Auction sold 330 slaughter lambs in North Dakota. Superior Video sold 500 slaughter lambs in New Mexico, 2150 feeder lambs in Idaho and 1500 feeder lambs in Utah. Western Video sold 2590 feeder lambs and 270 replacement ewes in Califonia, 1485 feeder lambs in Idaho and 1790 feeder lambs in Utah. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs not tested. 4,321 lamb carcasses traded with no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 105-140 lbs 110.00-130.00.
New Holland, PA: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 140.00-195.00, few 205.00; 150-165 lbs 125.00-135.00.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 100-125 lbs 95.00-116.00.
YG 3-5: 135-220 lbs 92.50-110.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 101.00-126.00.
YG 3-5 150-170 lbs 98.00-108.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 130-155 lbs 110.00-135.00.
Billings, MT: wooled and shorn 100-130 lbs 101.00-106.00; 150-180 lbs 63.00-79.00.
Missouri: wooled and shorn no test.
Equity Co-op: shorn 147 lbs 118.50.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 256.00-309.00, few 312.00-318.00; 60-70 lbs 238.00-280.00, few 290.00-314.00; 70-80 lbs 208.00-261.00; 80-90 lbs 198.00-234.00; 90-100 lbs 200.00-201.00. wooled and shorn 59 lbs 259.00.
New Holland: wooled and shorn 49 lbs 270.00; 50-60 lbs 225.00-260.00, few 385.00; 60-70 lbs 190.00-235.00, few 310.00; 70-80 lbs 175.00-210.00, few 230.00-250.00; 80-90 lbs 170.00-197.00, few 205.00-240.00; 90-100 lbs 150.00-195.00, few 205.00-215.00. hair 60-70 lbs 230.00-260.00; 70-80 lbs 175.00-200.00, few 217.00; 80-90 lbs 175.00-205.00; 90-100 lbs 130.00-175.00.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 71 lbs 137.00; 80-90 lbs 115.00-135.00; 90-100 lbs 125.00-130.00. hair 80-90 lbs 160.00-185.00; 93 lbs 132.50.
Kalona: wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 245.00-275.00; 60-70 lbs 145.00-200.00; 70-80 lbs 150.00-185.00; 80-90 lbs 115.00-145.00, few 150.00; 90-100 lbs 115.50-136.00. hair 50-60 lbs 185.00-255.00; 60-70 lbs 185.00-230.00; 70-80 lbs 142.50-160.00; 80-90 lbs 125.00-162.50; 90-100 lbs 120.00-130.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 74 lbs 160.00; 80-90 lbs 110.00-135.00; 90-100 lbs 105.00-114.00. hair 94 lbs 122.00.
Billings: wooled and shorn 59 lbs 175.00; 60-70 lbs 147.00-162.00; 70-80 lbs 119.00-128.00, few 170.00; 80-90 lbs 115.00-125.00; 90-100 lbs 90.00-107.00.
Missouri: hair 50-60 lbs 225.00-285.00; 60-70 lbs 205.00-270.00; 70-80 lbs 172.50-250.00; 80-90 lbs 180.00-185.00. wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 200.00-232.50; 68 lbs 161.00.
Superior Video:
NM: 500: hair 60 lbs 250.00 for Oct delivery.
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 34.00-48.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 75.00-95.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 90.00-110.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 81.00-100.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 55.00-77.00; Cull 1 30.00-55.00.
New Holland: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 80.00-118.00, hair 75.00-125.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 59.00-67.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 60.50-71.00, hair 72.50-92.50; Utility 1-2 (thin) 52.00-63.00, hair 42.50-72.00; Cull 1 no test.
South Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 55.00-80.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 64.00-95.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 54.00-85.00, hair 90.00; Cull 1 21.00-25.00.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 101.00-125.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 85.00-115.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 86.00-95.00.
Billings: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 59.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 57.00-70.00, few 87.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 58.00-71.00; Cull 1 no test.
Missouri: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) hair 134.00-162.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 85.00-90.00, hair 92.50-120.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 75.00-90.00.
Direct Trading: No sales.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: 60-70 lbs 164.00-180.00. hair 37 lbs 303.00; 40-50 lbs 295.00-317.00; 50-55 lbs 307.00-309.00.
Ft. Collins: 35 lbs 50-60 lbs 152.50-162.50; 60-70 lbs 130.00-135.00; 70-80 lbs 135.00-155.00. hair 50 lbs 230.00; 60-70 lbs 195.00-225.00.
South Dakota: 40-50 lbs 172.00-180.00; 50-60 lbs 151.00-185.00; 60-70 lbs 141.00-180.00; 70-80 lbs 125.00-155.00; 80-90 lbs 119.50-134.00; 90-100 lbs 111.00-151.00; 100-110 lbs 100.00-111.00.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: 27 lbs 151.00; 34 lbs 150.00; 40-50 lbs 157.50-158.00; 50-60 lbs 142.00-158.00; 60-70 lbs 137.00-153.00; 70-80 lbs 123.00-138.00; 80-90 lbs 113.00-130.00; 90-100 lbs 110.00-118.00; 100-110 lbs 108.00-117.50; 110-120 lbs 108.00-116.50; 120-130 lbs 101.00-115.00.
Missouri: hair 30-40 lbs 300.00-320.00; 40-50 lbs 232.50-300.00; 51 lbs 255.00.
Superior Video:
ID: 650: 65 lbs 164.00 for current delivery.
1500: 88 lbs 129.50 for current delivery.
UT 1500: 100 lbs 109.25 for current delivery.
Western Video:
CA: 580: 80 lbs 133.00 for current delivery.
1050: 90 lbs 110.00 for current delivery.
960: 103 lbs 106.00 for current delivery.
ID: 525: 95 lbs 150.00 for current delivery.
480: 96 lbs 145.00 for Nov delivery.
480: 96 lbs for Dec delivery.
UT: 490: 93 lbs 108.00 for current delivery.
460: 100 lbs 103.00 for current delivery.
840: 110 lbs 98.00-99.00 for current delivery.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: hair ewe lambs 70-85 lbs 247.00-280.00/cwt; yearling hair 80-115 lbs 160.00-183.00/cwt; mixed age hair 85-150 lbs 127.00-145.00/cwt.
Ft. Collins: hair ewe lambs 190.00-250.00/head; young hair 175.00/head.
South Dakota: ewe lambs 82 lbs 142.00/cwt, 90-100 lbs 145.00-222.00/cwt, 100-105 lbs 121.00-127.00/cwt; young 130.00/head; middle age 145.00-150.00/head; aged 125.00/head.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: hair ewe lambs 140.00-285.00/head; yearling hair 175.00-200.00/head; young hair 175.00-270.00/head.
Western Video:
CA: 270: open middle age 180 lbs 145.00/head for current del.
Sheep and lambs slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 33,000 compared with 33,000 last week and 37,000 last year.
