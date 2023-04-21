National Wool Review
April 21
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis had no confirmed trades reported this week.
National Sheep Summary
April 14
Compared to last week: Traditional slaughter lambs 9.00-20.00 lower; other lambs under 70 lbs 10.00-50.00 higher, heavier weights firm to 10.00 higher. Slaughter ewes mostly 5.00-15.00 higher. No comparison on feeder lambs. At San Angelo, TX 6,395 head sold. Equity Cooperative Auction sold 1350 feeder lambs in California. Western Video sold 2605 feeder lambs in California. 2678 feeder lambs in Arizona, 500 feeder lambs in Oregon, 660 replacement ewes and 20 replacement rams in California. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs not tested. 5,412 lamb carcasses traded with no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 120-140 lbs 147.00-157.00; 160-180 lbs 139.00-167.00.
New Holland, PA: wooled and shorn 105-145 lbs 192.00-265.00.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 100-135 lbs 200.00-255.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 105-145 lbs 150.00-165.00, few 172.50-205.00; 150-165 lbs 150.00-155.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 125-150 lbs 170.00-180.00; 166 lbs 159.00.
Billings, MT: wooled and shorn 100-145 lbs no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn 115-140 lbs no test.
Equity Co-op: no sales.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 250.00-290.00; 60-70 lbs 246.00-274.00; 70-80 lbs 244.00-261.00, few 272.00; 80-90 lbs 227.00-254.00, few 265.00; 90-100 lbs 201.00-239.00, few 252.00. wooled and shorn 58 lbs 268.00; 60-70 lbs 252.00-272.00; 70-80 lbs 245.00-255.00; 80-90 lbs 231.00-239.00; 94 lbs 204.00.
New Holland: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 292.00-320.00, few 365.00; 50-60 lbs 285.00-305.00, few 330.00-385.00; 60-70 lbs 270.00-305.00, few 317.00-345.00; 70-80 lbs 250.00-285.00, few 310.00-320.00; 80-90 lbs 280.00-315.00; 90-100 lbs 275.00-295.00, few 310.00-330.00. hair 40-50 lbs 260.00-300.00, few 327.00; 50-60 lbs 280.00-315.00; 60-70 lbs 250.00-300.00; 70-80 lbs 255.00-285.00; 86 lbs 270.00; 90-100 lbs 247.00-260.00.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 60-70 lbs 225.00-242.50; 70-80 lbs 205.00-245.00; 80-90 lbs 235.00-267.50; 90-100 lbs 210.00-260.00. hair 50-60 lbs 230.00-255.00; 60-70 lbs 225.00-250.00; 70-80 lbs 235.00-252.50; 80-90 lbs 227.50-275.00; 90-100 lbs 225.00-250.00.
Kalona: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 265.00-325.00; 50-60 lbs 260.00-300.00; 60-70 lbs 250.00-300.00; 70-80 lbs 241.00-277.50; 80-90 lbs 255.00-290.00; 90-100 lbs 230.00-267.50, few 277.50. hair 50-60 lbs 260.00-287.50; 66 lbs 254.00; 79 lbs 248.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 41 lbs 290.00; 50-60 lbs 280.00-300.00; 60-70 lbs 242.50-285.00; 70-80 lbs 230.00-260.00; 80-90 lbs 235.00-257.50; 90-100 lbs 230.00-245.00. hair 48 lbs 270.00; 50-60 lbs 250.00-260.00; 73 lbs 225.00; 80-90 lbs 200.00-205.00.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: hair 40-50 lbs 245.00-265.00; 50-60 lbs 245.00-280.00; 60-70 lbs 235.00-265.00; 70-80 lbs 220.00-255.00; 80-90 lbs 240.00-250.00; 91 lbs 210.00. wooled and shorn 57 lbs 257.50.
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 86.00-119.00, hair 90.00-113.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) hair 110.00-138.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 105.00, hair 96.00-120.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) hair 80.00-90.00; Cull 1 70.00-80.00.
New Holland: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 80.00-157.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 80.00-95.00; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 82.50-117.50; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 72.50-100.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
South Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 45.00-80.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 60.00-90.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 31.00-80.00, hair 50.00-120.00; Cull 1 25.00-50.00.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 55.00-65.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 70.00-95.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 60.00-85.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 65.00-67.50; Cull 1 no test.
Billings: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
Missouri: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) hair 125.00-130.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 76.00-95.00, hair 80.00-140.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 57.50-70.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) hair 60.00; Cull 1 41.00.
Direct Trading: no sales.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 34 lbs 260.00; 40-50 lbs 252.00-266.00.
Ft. Collins: 40-50 lbs 220.00-230.00; 50-60 lbs 205.00-222.50. hair 30-40 lbs 230.00-250.00; 40-50 lbs 220.00-235.00.
South Dakota: 36 lbs 285.00; 40-50 lbs 295.00-315.00; 50-60 lbs 151.00-295.00; 60-70 lbs 128.00-209.00; 70-80 lbs 145.00-201.00; 80-90 lbs 131.00-142.00; 92 lbs 107.00; 101 lbs 144.00; 123 lbs 148.00.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: hair 20-30 lbs 280.00-320.00, few 340.00; 30-40 lbs 255.00-310.00; 40-50 lbs 250.00-275.00.
Equity Co-op:
CA: 1350: 120 lbs shorn 156.00 for current delivery.
Western Video:
CA: 2115: 80 lbs 214.00; 100 lbs 200.00; 115 lbs 191.00 all for
Current delivery
490: 100 lbs 192.00 for May delivery.
AZ: 2678: 100-115 lbs 177.00-186.00 for current delivery.
OR: 500: 92 lbs 210.00 for June delivery.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: yearling hair 85 lbs 212.00/cwt, 105-115 lbs 172.00-197.00/cwt; mixed age hair 900-150 lbs 131.00-151.00/cwt.
Ft. Collins: hair ewe lambs 290.00/head; ewes with lambs 280.00/family.
South Dakota: ewe lambs 94 lbs 151.00/cwt; young bred 200.00/head; ewes and lambs 75.00-85.00/head.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: hair ewe lambs 160.00-235.00/head; yearling hair 135.00-250.00/head; young hair 130.00-295.00/head; middle age hair 135.00-150.00/head; hair ewes with lambs 170.00-465.00/family.
Western Video:
CA: 660: open yearling ewes 240.00/head for current delivery.
20: yearling rams 600.00-800.00/head for current del.
Sheep and lambs slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 34,000 compared with 34,000 last week and 39,000 last year.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.