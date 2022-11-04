National Wool Review
Nov. 4
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis had no confirmed trades reported this week.
National Sheep Summary
Nov. 4
Compared to last week: Slaughter lambs sold mostly steady to 15.00 higher. Slaughter ewes were mostly steady to 20.00 higher. Feeder lambs were 4.00-30.00 higher with advance on light lambs. At San Angelo, TX 5,000 head sold. Equity Cooperative Auction sold 950 feeder lambs and 275 slaughter ewes in Wyoming. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs not tested. 2,572 lamb carcasses traded with no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 105-135 lbs 120.00-153.00; 165 lbs 118.00.
New Holland, PA: wooled and shorn 100-130 lbs 160.00-182.00.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 136.00-200.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 100-145 lbs 111.00-122.00, few 125.00; 150-160 lbs 106.00-117.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 130-145 lbs 107.00-120.00.
Billings, MT: wooled and shorn 100-140 lbs 105.00-122.50.
Missouri: wooled and shorn 125-130 lbs no test.
Equity Co-op: no sales.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 299.00-330.00, few 340.00; 60-70 lbs 263.00-316.00, few 320.00-337.00; 70-80 lbs 220.00-276.00, few 307.00; 80-90 lbs 215.00-247.00; 90-110 lbs 175.00-220.00, few 223.00-235.00. wooled and shorn 60-70 lbs 286.00-296.00; 72 lbs 229.00; 93 lbs 179.00; 100-105 lbs 179.00-180.00.
New Holland: wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 220.00-260.00; 60-70 lbs 220.00-240.00; 70-80 lbs 220.00-235.00. hair 48 lbs 295.00; 60-70 lbs 205.00-240.00; 77 lbs 220.00.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 61 lbs 197.50; 70-80 lbs 157.50-187.50; 80-90 lbs 147.50-202.50; 90-100 lbs 170.00-192.50. hair 60-70 lbs 187.50-242.50; 70-80 lbs 180.00-210.00; 90-100 lbs 158.00-187.50.
Kalona: wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 225.00-255.00; 60-70 lbs 225.00-240.00; 70-80 lbs 195.00-215.00; 80-90 lbs 190.00-210.00; 90-100 lbs 135.00-165.00. hair 60-70 lbs 300.00-315.00; 70-80 lbs 212.00-212.50; 83 lbs 205.00; 90 lbs 140.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 58 lbs 175.00; 60-70 lbs 255.00-265.00; 70-80 lbs 190.00-235.00; 80-90 lbs 170.00-190.00; 90-100 lbs 109.00-135.00, few 150.00-170.00. hair 63 lbs 245.00; 70-80 lbs 145.00-160.00, few 235.00; 80-90 lbs 105.00-200.00; 91 lbs 128.00.
Billings: wooled and shorn 49 lbs 160.00; 60-70 lbs 176.00-195.00; 70-80 lbs 147.00-187.00; 80-90 lbs 124.00-156.00; 90-100 lbs 121.50-132.00. hair 52 lbs 191.00; 60-70 lbs 169.00-196.00; 71 lbs 140.00; 87 lbs 144.00; 90-100 lbs 127.00-129.00.
Missouri: hair 50-60 lbs 290.00-315.00; 60-70 lbs 245.00-307.50; 70-80 lbs 240.00-265.00; 80-90 lbs 172.50-195.00; 90-100 lbs 142.50-170.00. wooled and shorn 64 lbs 185.00; 870 lbs 155.00.
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 71.00-93.00, hair 70.00-96.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) hair 88.00-107.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 70.00-78.00, hair 70.00-88.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 59.00-70.00; Cull 1 21.00-47.00.
New Holland: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 90.00-135.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 62.50-97.50; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 60.00-87.50; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
South Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 80.00-105.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 70.00-97.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 55.00-80.00, hair 97.50; Cull 1 30.00-55.00.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 70.00-96.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 70.00-75.00.
Billings: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 62.00-67.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 63.00-70.50, hair 72.00-75.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 64.50-67.00, hair 69.00; Cull 1 no test.
Missouri: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) hair 125.00-155.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) hair 95.00-130.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) hair 75.00-95.00.
Equity Co-op: Utility and Good 1-3 71.25.
Direct Trading: No sales.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 33 lbs 351.00; 47 lbs 339.00.
Ft. Collins: 38 lbs 265.00; 50-60 lbs 177.00-185.00; 61 lbs 195.00.
South Dakota: 40-50 lbs 185.00-280.00; 50-60 lbs 187.00-214.00; 60-70 lbs 169.00-185.00; 70-80 lbs 144.00-174.00; 80-90 lbs 132.00-147.00; 90-100 lbs 123.00-138.00; 100-110 lbs 119.00-124.00; 111 lbs 111.00; 125 lbs 111.00; 136 lbs 109.00. hair 36 lbs 230.00; 56 lbs 315.00; 80 lbs 176.00.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: 50-60 lbs 170.00-193.00; 60-70 lbs 155.00-187.00; 70-80 lbs 136.00-170.00; 80-90 lbs 122.50-138.00; 90-100 lbs 111.00-132.00; 100-110 lbs 104.00-111.00; 110-120 lbs 98.00-109.00; 120-130 lbs 97.50-99.00; 145 lbs 91.00.
Missouri: hair 37 lbs 325.00; 40-50 lbs 290.50-320.00; 50-60 lbs 295.00-320.00.
Equity Co-op: 100 lbs 126.25-126.75 for current delivery.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: hair ewe lambs 75-85 lbs 251.00-269.00/cwt; yearling hair 90-115 lbs 150.00-190.00/cwt; mixed age hair 110-130 lbs 110.00-193.00/cwt.
Ft. Collins: no test.
South Dakota: ewe lambs 92 lbs 170.00/cwt, 105 lbs 140.00/cwt; young young 165.00-185320.00/head; middle age 155.00-177.50/head.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: young hair 110-120 lbs 150.00-177.50/cwt.
Sheep and lambs slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 34,000 compared with 32,000 last week and 38,000 last year.
