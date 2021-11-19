National Wool Review
Nov. 19
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis had no confirmed trades reported this week.
National Sheep Summary
Nov. 12
Compared to last week: Slaughter lambs sold mostly firm to 15.00 higher, instances 15.00-30.00 higher. The exception was New Holland, PA, where slaughter lambs were weak to 15.00 lower. Slaughter ewes were mostly steady to 15.00 higher, except at New Holland 5.00-15.00 lower. Feeder lambs under 70 lbs 25.00-35.00 higher, heavier weights weights were steady to 25.00 lower. At San Angelo, TX 5,653 head sold. Equity Cooperative Auction sold 310 slaughter lambs in South Dakota, 330 Slaughter lambs in North Dakota and 500 feeder lambs in Wyoming. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs were not tested. 3,826 lamb carcasses traded with no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 105-130 lbs 220.00-250.00.
New Holland, PA: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 240.00-277.00, few 285.00-295.00; 150-165 lbs 200.00.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 100-120 lbs 225.00-240.00; 185 lbs 200.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 208.00-235.50; 150-170 lbs 227.00-233.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 100-135 lbs 222.50-275.00.
Billings, MT: wooled and shorn 100-125 lbs no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn 100-110 lbs 235.00-250.00.
Equity Co-op: wooled and shorn 145 lbs 235.25; 160 lbs 236.75.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 356.00-392.00; 60-70 lbs 352.00-370.00, few 385.00; 70-80 lbs 312.00-350.00, few 358.00; 80-90 lbs 285.00-316.00, few 322.00-330.00; 90-110 lbs 264.00-298.00, few 310.00. wooled and shorn 61 lbs 375.00; 78 lbs 316.00; 80-90 lbs 282.00-310.00; 98 lbs 265.00; 111 lbs 270.00.
New Holland: wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 305.00-325.00; 63 lbs 355.00; 70-80 lbs 295.00-320.00, few 330.00; 80-90 lbs 260.00-300.00, few 310.00-355.00; 90-100 lbs 257.00-295.00. hair 40-50 lbs 300.00-315.00; 50-60 lbs 335.00-375.00, few 425.00; 60-70 lbs 280.00-325.00; 70-80 lbs 285.00-315.00; 80-90 lbs 260.00-280.00, few 300.00; 90-100 lbs 245.00-275.00.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 80-90 lbs 245.00-260.00; 90-100 lbs 235.00-242.50. hair 78 lbs 242.50; 80-90 lbs 240.00-262.50; 90-100 lbs 247.50-255.00.
Kalona: wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 325.00-345.00; 64 lbs 322.50; 70-80 lbs 225.00-275.00, few 302.50; 80-90 lbs 280.00-297.50; 90-100 lbs 252.50-267.50. hair 40-50 lbs 297.50-320.00; 50-60 lbs 320.00-350.00; 60-70 lbs 312.50-355.00; 80-90 lbs 251.00-272.50.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 90-100 lbs 225.00-245.00. hair 90-100 lbs 211.00-242.00.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: hair 50-60 lbs 325.00-340.00; 60-70 lbs 295.00-310.00; 70-80 lbs 275.00-305.00; 80-90 lbs 245.00-255.00. wooled and shorn 90-100 lbs 240.00-250.00.
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 120.00-130.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 136.00-165.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 120.00-133.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
New Holland: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 110.00-147.00, hair 110.00-155.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 105.00-155.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 85.00-107.00; Cull 1 no test.
South Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 110.00-126.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 110.00-130.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 100.00-130.00; Cull 1 105.00-115.00.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 102.00-132.50; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 87.50-92.50, hair 115.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Billings: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
Missouri: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 110.00-115.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 55.00.
Equity Co-op: no sales.
Direct Trading: No sales.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: no test.
Ft. Collins: 50-60 lbs 287.50-322.50; 60-70 lbs 290.00-302.50; 70-80 lbs 270.00-276.00; 80-90 lbs 262.50-280.00; 90-100 lbs 230.00-242.50; 100-110 lbs 215.00-225.00; 110-115 lbs 202.50-232.50.
South Dakota: 49 lbs 312.00; 50-60 lbs 302.00-325.00; 60-70 lbs 302.00-350.00; 70-80 lbs 280.00-310.00; 80-90 lbs 265.00-289.00, few 315.00; 90-100 lbs 230.00-262.50; 100-110 lbs 206.00-225.00; 110-120 lbs 211.00-217.00.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: no test.
Equity Co-op: 90 lbs 257.25.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: hair ewe lambs 72 lbs 368.00/cwt; mixed age hair 100-130 lbs 184.00-210.00/cwt.
Ft. Collins: no test.
South Dakota: yearling 120 lbs 225.00/cwt.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: no test.
Sheep and lambs slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 38,000 compared with 35,000 last week and 38,000 last year.