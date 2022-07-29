National Wool Review
July 29
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis had no confirmed trades reported this week.
National Sheep Summary
July 29
Compared to last week: Slaughter lambs sold mostly firm to 30.00 higher, except heavy lambs at Sioux Falls, SD 3.00-6.00 lower. Slaughter ewes were mostly weak to 10.00 lower. Feeder lambs were not well tested. At San Angelo, TX 7,227 head sold in a one day sale. Equity Cooperative Auction sold 330 slaughter lambs in North Dakota. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs not tested. Lamb carcasses traded with no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 100-130 lbs 108.00-138.00.
New Holland, PA: wooled and shorn 100-135 lbs 140.00-225.0, few 235.00-240.00; 150-160 lbs 135.00-175.00.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 100-130 lbs 150.00-167.00, few 175.00; 150-185 lbs 140.00-155.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 101.00-120.00; 150 lbs 108.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 100-145 lbs 96.00-167.50.
Billings, MT: wooled and shorn 125-135 lbs 104.50-105.00; 143 lbs 90.00.
Missouri: wooled and shorn no test.
Equity Co-op: wooled and shorn 147 lbs 100.50.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 219.00-257.00, few 262.00; 60-70 lbs 200.00-239.00, few 240.00251.00; 70-80 lbs 190.00-223.00; 80-90 lbs 175.00-222.00; 90-110 lbs 152.00-185.00. wooled and shorn 67 lbs 209.00; 80-90 lbs 176.00-184.00; 90-100 lbs 149.00-168.00.
New Holland: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 230.00-250.00; 50-60 lbs 190.00-220.00; 60-70 lbs 195.00-240.00; 70-80 lbs 190.00-240.00; 80-90 lbs 172.00-225.00; 90-100 lbs 180.00-240.00. hair 40-50 lbs 210.00-275.00; 50-60 lbs 205.00-245.00; 60-70 lbs 205.00-255.00; 70-80 lbs 182.00-220.00; 80-90 lbs 180.00-200.00; 90-100 lbs 150.00-185.00.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 80-90 lbs 145.00-155.00; 90-100 lbs 155.00-162.50. hair 77 lbs 180.00; 80 lbs 200.00; 90-100 lbs 155.00-180.00.
Kalona: wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 175.00-195.50; 60-70 lbs 148.00-177.50, few 180.00-190.00; 70-80 lbs 124.00-153.00, few 165.00-175.00; 80-90 lbs 135.00-154.00; 90-100 lbs 120.00-142.00, few 150.00-162.50. hair 60-70 lbs 170.00-176.00; 70-80 lbs 125.00-130.00; 80-90 lbs 138.00-142.50.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 60-70 lbs 185.00-210.00; 70-80 lbs 180.00-190.00; 84 lbs 155.00; 90-100 lbs 125.00-140.00. hair 52 lbs 200.00; 79 lbs 130.00.
Billings: wooled and shorn 60-70 lbs 178.00-186.50; 70-80 lbs 155.00-171.00; 82 lbs 148.00. hair 61 lbs 133.00; 76 lbs 145.00.
Missouri: hair 40-50 lbs 210.00-255.00; 50-60 lbs 203.00-260.00; 60-70 lbs 220.00-250.00. wooled and shorn 55 lbs 225.00; 87 lbs 130.00.
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 73.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 60.00-91.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 80.00-110.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 60.00-91.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 50.00-62.00; Cull 1 30.00-50.00.
New Holland: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 75.00-120.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 45.00.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 110.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 67.50-80.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 67.50-80.00; Cull 1 no test.
South Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 65.00-80.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 65.00-85.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 75.00-85.00; Cull 1 70.00.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 51.00-87.50, hair 95.00-105.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 57.50-687.50, hair 89.00-120.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 41.00-47.50.
Billings: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 56.00-65.00, hair 70.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 65.00-66.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 61.00-66.00; Cull 1 50.00-54.00.
Missouri: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 140.00-160.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 77.00-130.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 60.00-75.00.
Direct Trading: No sales.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: 50-60 lbs 166.00-177.00; 60-70 lbs 163.00-179.00; 70-80 lbs 161.00-164.00. hair 30-40 lbs 227.00-243.00; 40-50 lbs 208.00-219.00; 53 lbs 216.00.
Ft. Collins: 50-60 lbs 150.00-175.00; 60-70 lbs 155.00-157.50; 73 lbs 147.50. hair 41 lbs 205.00; 50-60 lbs 190.00-195.00; 60-70 lbs 165.032.50-175.047.50; 74 lbs 145.00.
South Dakota: 30 lbs 200.00; 40-50 lbs 200.00-225.00; 60-70 lbs 150.00-185.00; 73 lbs 165.00; 99 lbs 102.50.
Kalona: 30-40 lbs 210.00-235.00; 40-50 lbs 165.00-187.50. hair 25 bs 225.00; 34 lbs 207.50; 40-50 lbs 177.50-202.50.
Billings: 40-50 lbs 170.00-172.50; 50-60 lbs 180.00-188.00; 60-70 lbs 185.00-192.00; 70-80 lbs 163.00-167.00; 80-90 lbs 135.00-153.50; 90-100 lbs 133.00-148.00; 100-110 lbs 115.00-131.00; 110-120 lbs 112.00-126.50.
Missouri: hair 25 lbs 220.00.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: hair ewe lambs 50-60 lbs 240.00-261.00/cwt, 60-80 lbs 215.00-251.00/cwt, 80-100 lbs 221.00-239.00/cwt; yearling hair 100-130 lbs 152.00-165.00/cwt; mixed age hair 90-130 lbs 121.00-199.00/cwt.
Ft. Collins: no test.
South Dakota: no test.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: young 155-175 lbs 74.00-81.00/cwt.
Missouri: hair ewe lambs 145.00-250.00/head, others 30-45 lbs 255.00-300.00/cwt; yearling hair 160.00-180.00/head; Young hair 150.00-315.00/head.
Sheep and lambs slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 33,000 compared with 33,000 last week and 34,000 last year.
