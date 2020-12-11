National Wool Review
Dec. 11
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis was inactive this week.
National Sheep Summary
Dec. 11
Compared to last week: Slaughter lambs steady to 25.00 lower, except at San Angelo, TX, 10.00-15.00 higher. Slaughter ewes steady to 16.00 higher. Feeder lambs 1.00-19.00 higher. At San Angelo, 7845 head sold. Equity Cooperative Auction sold 310 slaughter lambs and 282 feeder lambs in South Dakota. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs were not tested. 4,203 lamb carcasses sold with all weights no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless otherwise specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3 90-160 lbs:
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 130-140 lbs 192.00-198.00.
PA: wooled and shorn 100-125 lbs 200.00-235.00.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 100-140 lbs 145.00-183.00.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 100-155 lbs 129.00-165.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 172.50-222.50; 160-165 lbs 142.50-145.00.
Billings, MT: wooled and shorn 100-130 lbs no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn 100-120 lbs 152.00-190.00; 150-160 lbs 130.00.
Equity Co-op: wooled and shorn 180 lbs 77.50.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 324.00-364.00; 60-70 lbs 310.00-348.00; 70-80 lbs 295.00-332.00; 80-90 lbs 264.00-296.00, few 300.00-316.00; 90-100 lbs 248.00-280.00, few 290.00-312.00. wooled and shorn 60-70 lbs 310.00-348.00; 70-80 lbs 300.00-325.00; 80-90 lbs 262.00-326.00; 90-100 lbs 200.00-262.00.
Pennsylvania: wooled and shorn 49 lbs 385.00; 50-60 lbs 285.00-300.00; 60-70 lbs 275.00-322.00, few 340.00-275.00; 70-80 lbs 240.00-280.00, few 315.00-330.00; 80-90 lbs 217.00-250.00, few 255.00-282.00; 90-100 lbs 200.00-235.00. hair 42 lbs 385.00; 50-60 lbs 280.00-325.00, few 350.00-395.00; 60-70 lbs 297.00-310.00, few 320.00-325.00; 70-80 lbs 250.00-265.00; 80-90 lbs 227.00-250.00, few 270.00-280.00; 90-100 lbs 225.00-235.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 42 lbs 305.00; 60-70 lbs 292.50-325.00; 70-80 lbs 252.50-257.50; 80-90 lbs 221.00-254.00; 90-100 lbs 212.50-230.00. hair 40-50 lbs 290.00-325.00; 50-60 lbs 302.50-325.00; 60-70 lbs 290.00-330.00; 70-80 lbs 240.00-270.00; 80-90 lbs 237.50-247.50; 90-100 lbs 216.00-247.50.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 80-90 lbs 197.50-235.00; 90-100 lbs 190.00-197.50. hair 40-50 lbs 232.50-300.00; 50-60 lbs 290.00-302.50; 63 lbs 262.50; 77 lbs 238.00.
Missouri: hair 40-50 lbs 292.50-350.00; 50-60 lbs 285.00-327.50; 60-70 lbs 260.00-305.00, few 325.00; 70-80 lbs 230.00-250.00; 80-90 lbs 190.00-220.00; 96 lbs 175.00. Wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 260.00-310.00; 65 lbs 240.00; 82 lbs 220.00; 90-100 lbs 180.00-230.00.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 82 lbs 245.00; 90-100 lbs 165.00-175.00.
Billings, MT: no test.
Direct Trading: (lambs fob with 3 percent shrink or equivalent): Slaughter Lambs wooled and shorn 140-162 lbs (wtd avg).
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 85.00-106.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 104.00-120.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 100.00-110.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 76.00-88.00; Cull 1 (extremely thin) 62.00.
Pennsylvania: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 80.00-85.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 90.00-115.00, hair 105.00-130.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 70.00-95.00; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-5 (very fleshy) 67.00-90.10; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 66.00-87.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Billings, MT: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
S. Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 87.00-90.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 74.00-95.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 77.50-96.50; Cull 1 57.50-60.00, few 102.50.
Missouri: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 75.00-90.00, hair 90.00-115.00; Utility 1-23 (thin) 70.00-75.00, hair 100.00-115.00.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 92.00-105.00, hair 102.00-117.50; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 77.50-87.50; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: no test.
Ft. Collins: no test.
Kalona: no test.
S. Dakota: 45 lbs 221.00; 50-60 lbs 235.50-305.00; 60-70 lbs 244.00-310.00; 70-80 lbs 232.50-315.00; 80-90 lbs 228.00-245.00; 90-100 lbs 177.50-195.00; 108 lbs 164.00; 110-120 lbs 154.00-159.00.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: no test.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: mixed age hair ewes 90-145 lbs 124.00-146.00/cwt.
Ft. Collins: no test.
Billings: no test.
S. Dakota: bred yearlings 285.00/head; young 145.00/head; middle age 130.00/head, others 135-160 lbs 112.00-140.00/cwt; hair ewe lambs 75 lbs 280.00/cwt.
Kalona, IA: no test.
Missouri: young 110 lbs 135.00/cwt; ewes with lambs 200.00-235.00/family.
National Weekly Lamb Carcass
Choice and Prime 1-4:
45 lbs down: Price not reported due to confidentiality
45-55 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
55-65 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
65-75 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
75-85 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
85 lbs up: Price not reported due to confidentiality
Sheep and lamb slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 36,000 compared with 35,000 last week and 39,000 last year.