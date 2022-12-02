National Wool Review
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis had no confirmed trades reported this week.
National Sheep Summary
Nov. 18
NOTE: This report was not updated because of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Slaughter lambs sold mostly steady to 20.00 higher. Slaughter ewes were mostly steady to 15.00 higher. Feeder lambs were steady to 23.00 higher with advance on heavy lambs. At San Angelo, TX 4,608 head sold. Equity Cooperative Auction sold 330 slaughter lambs in North Dakota. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs not tested. 4,727 lamb carcasses traded with no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundredweight (CWT) unless specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 120-130 lbs 134.00-140.00.
New Holland, PA: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 130.00-195.00, few 200.00; 155-165 lbs 125.00-140.00.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 133 lbs 155.00; 157 lbs 140.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 114.00-135.00; 150-160 lbs 116.00-120.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 140-165 lbs 145.00-165.00.
Billings, MT: wooled and shorn 100-140 lbs no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn 125-130 lbs no test.
Equity Co-op: wooled and shorn 148 lbs 120.50.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 309.00-344.00, few 346.00-371.00; 60-70 lbs 270.00-332.00, few 346.00-366.00; 70-80 lbs 219.00-283.00; 80-90 lbs 190.00-214.00, few 260.00; 90-110 lbs 173.00-227.00. wooled and shorn 64 lbs 300.00; 70-80 lbs 210.00-285.00; 80-90 lbs 185.00-240.00; 90-100 lbs 170.00-183.00.
New Holland: wooled and shorn 56 lbs 295.00; 60-70 lbs 260.00-270.00, few 325.00-360.00; 70-80 lbs 215.00-250.00; 80-90 lbs 177.00-210.00, few 217.00-240.00; 90-100 lbs 160.00-195.00. hair 40-50 lbs 260.00-285.00; 50-60 lbs 250.00-260.00, few 290.00; 60-70 lbs 250.00-280.00; 70-80 lbs 200.00-235.00, few 245.00; 80-90 lbs 195.00-220.00; 90-100 lbs 170.00-185.00.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 60-70 lbs 215.00; 74 lbs 235.00; 80-90 lbs 190.00-210.00; 90-100 lbs 195.00-225.00. hair 40-50 lbs 200.00-240.00; 70-80 lbs 230.00-245.00; 80-90 lbs 212.50-222.50; 90-100 lbs 172.50-210.00.
Kalona: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 340.00-425.00; 50-60 lbs 350.00-415.00; 60-70 lbs 340.00-405.00; 70-80 lbs 200.00-275.00, few 310.00; 80-90 lbs 175.00-210.00; 90-100 lbs 145.00-190.00. hair 50-60 lbs 265.00-325.00; 60-70 lbs 290.00-305.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 60-70 lbs 200.00-240.00; 73 lbs 205.00; 80-90 lbs 180.00-190.00; 90-100 lbs 155.00-175.00. hair 51 lbs 170.00; 66 lbs 180.00; 70-80 lbs 172.50-195.00; 80-90 lbs 160.00-185.00.
Billings: hair 57 lbs 215.00; 68 lbs 166.00; 80-90 lbs 147.00-149.00, few 161.00.
Missouri: no test.
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 80.00-91.00, hair 92.00-102.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 104.00-110.00, hair 102.00-116.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 85.00-100.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
New Holland: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 90.00-140.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 65.00-82.00; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 80.00-95.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 67.00-92.50; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
South Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 75.00-108.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 89.00-105.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 70.00-82.50; Cull 1 45.00-60.00.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 71.00, hair 87.50; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 92.50-125.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 86.25-96.00.
Billings: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 77.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 74.00-80.00, hair 85.00-89.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 75.00-88.00; Cull 1 69.00.
Missouri: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) no test; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) no test.
Direct Trading: No sales.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: 50-60 lbs 200.00-257.00; 60-70 lbs 240.00-241.00. hair 35 lbs 315.00; 40-50 lbs 325.00-330.00.
Ft. Collins: no test.
South Dakota: 46 lbs 126.00; 53 lbs 201.00; 60-70 lbs 165.00-187.00; 70-80 lbs 158.00-174.00; 80-90 lbs 152.00-167.50; 90-100 lbs 145.00-152.00; 100-110 lbs 144.00-147.00; 111 lbs 126.00; 124 lbs 116.00. hair 42 lbs 125.00; 78 lbs 183.00.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: 39 lbs 220.00; 50-60 lbs 192.50-215.00; 60-70 lbs 164.00-180.00; 70-80 lbs 139.00-163.00; 80-90 lbs 128.00-137.00; 90-100 lbs 112.00-130.00; 100-110 lbs 113.00-122.00; 110-120 lbs 116.00-120.50; 142 lbs 106.00.
Missouri: no test.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: hair ewe lambs 59 lbs 321.00, 60-70 lbs 240.00-241.00/cwt, 82 lbs 260.00; yearling hair 80-150 lbs 148.00-195.00/cwt; mixed age hair 90-145 lbs 116.00-142.00/cwt.
Ft. Collins: hair ewe lambs 100 lbs 195.00/head.
South Dakota: ewe lambs 88 lbs 161.00/cwt; yearlings 120-130 lbs 120.00-127.50/cwt; young 162.50-190.00/head; middle age 147 lbs 102.50/cwt; aged 160.00/head.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: young 193 lbs 89.00/cwt; middle age 180 lbs 88.00/cwt.
Missouri: no test.
Sheep and lambs slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 38,000 compared with 37,000 last week and 41,000 last year.
