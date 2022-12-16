National Wool Review
Dec. 16
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis had no confirmed trades reported this week.
National Sheep Summary
Dec. 16
Compared to last week traditional slaughter lambs 5.00 higher, others mostly 10.00-30.00 lower. Slaughter ewes mostly steady to 10.00 lower. Feeder lambs not well tested. At San Angelo, TX 6,078 head sold. No sales in Equity Cooperative Auction. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs not tested. 4,314 lamb carcasses traded with no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless specified. This is the last report for this year. The next report will be Jan. 6.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 110-130 lbs 121.00-147.50.
New Holland, PA: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 132.00-190.00, few 200.00-205.00; 150-170 lbs 120.00-147.00.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 150 lbs 150.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 125-145 lbs 121.00-133.00; 156 lbs 110.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 120.00-175.00; 150-165 lbs 110.00-125.00.
Billings, MT: wooled and shorn 100-145 lbs no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn 125-130 lbs no test.
Equity Co-op: no sales.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 275.00-331.00, few 347.50; 60-70 lbs 249.00-282.50, few 297.00-325.00; 70-80 lbs 230.00-270.00, few 275.00-290.00; 80-90 lbs 175.00-237.50; 90-110 lbs 173.00-197.00, few 225.00. wooled and shorn 58 lbs 283.00; 62 lbs 249.00; 70-80 lbs 227.00-250.00; 80-90 lbs 187.00-197.50; 94 lbs 171.00.
New Holland: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 235.00-275.00; 50-60 lbs 250.00-280.00; 60-70 lbs 222.00-285.00, few 327.00-365.00; 70-80 lbs 190.00-225.00; 80-90 lbs 177.00-210.00, few 212.00-240.00; 90-100 lbs 167.00-190.00. hair 40-50 lbs 235.00-250.00, few 330.00-375.00; 50-60 lbs 255.00-300.00, few 305.00-350.00; 60-70 lbs 210.00-255.00, few 290.00-300.00; 70-80 lbs 170.00-215.00, few 220.00-280.00; 80-90 lbs 177.00-220.00, few 235.00-255.00; 90-100 lbs 150.00-85.00.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 70-80 lbs 170.00-180.00. hair 60-70 lbs 185.00-190.00; 70-80 lbs 185.00-190.00; 82 lbs 165.00.
Kalona: wooled and shorn 40 lbs 285.00; 50-60 lbs 315.00-320.00; 60-70 lbs 230.00-255.00; 70-80 lbs 175.00-215.00, few 255.00; 80-90 lbs 180.00-225.00, few 245.00; 90-100 lbs 172.50-197.50. hair 45 lbs 315.00; 50-60 lbs 305.00-310.00; 60-70 lbs 205.00-245.00; 70-80 lbs 195.00-225.00; 80-90 lbs 195.00-202.00; 90-100 lbs 190.00-195.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 60-70 lbs 175.00-280.00; 70-80 lbs 235.00-240.00; 92 lbs 75.00. hair 59 lbs 190.00; 87 lbs 110.00.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: hair 50-60 lbs 255.00-290.00; 60-70 lbs 260.00-275.00; 70-80 lbs 230.00-260.00; 85 lbs 240.00; 90 lbs 190.00.
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 71.00-97.50, hair 95.00-107.50; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 95.00-113.00, hair 101.00-117.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 90.00-95.00, hair 85.00-100.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 87.50-89.00; Cull 1 75.00.
New Holland: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 80.00-125.00, hair 75.00-135.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 80.00-97.00; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 72.50-85.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 67.50-85.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
South Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) 70.0091.00; Cull 1 no test.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 77.50-97.50; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 75.00-90.00; Utility 1-2 50.00-65.00.
Billings: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
Missouri: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) hair 115.00-127.50; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 75.00, hair 90.00-116.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 65.00.
Direct Trading: No sales.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-50 lbs 325.00-331.00.
Ft. Collins: no test.
South Dakota: hair 35 lbs 115.00; 40-50 lbs 165.00; 54 lbs 165.00.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: hair 37 lbs 325.00; 40-50 lbs 267.50-310.00.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: yearling hair 104 lbs 190.00/cwt; mixed age hair 100-145 lbs 120.00-140.00/cwt.
Ft. Collins: no test.
South Dakota: no test.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: young hair 220.00-230.00/head.
Sheep and lambs slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 35,000 compared with 35,000 last week and 39,000 last year.
