National Wool Review
Oct. 9
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis was inactive this week.
National Sheep Summary
Oct. 9
Compared to last week: Slaughter lambs mostly steady to 15.00 higher. Slaughter ewes steady to 5.00 higher, except in South Dakota steady to sharply lower. Feeder lambs firm.
At San Angelo, TX, 6448 head sold in a one day sale. Equity Cooperative Auction sold 990 feeder lambs in Wyoming. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs were not tested. 2,782 lamb carcasses sold with all weights no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (cwt) unless otherwise specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3 90-160 lbs:
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 105-130 lbs 130.00-154.00.
PA: wooled and shorn 110-130 lbs 205.00-240.00.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 148 lbs 148.00.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 105-150 lbs 125.00-174.00; 150-160 lbs 163.00-170.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 156.00-172.50.
Billings, MT: wooled and shorn 100-135 lbs no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 140.00-165.00.
Equity Co-op: wooled and shorn no sales.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 246.00-266.00, few 268.00-272.00; 60-70 lbs 230.00-262.00, few 266.00; 70-80 lbs 210.00-238.00; 80-90 lbs 192.00-220.00, few 222.00-224.00; 90-110 lbs 190.00-210.00, few 216.00-220.00. wooled and shorn 60-70 lbs 244.00-248.00; 70-80 lbs 210.00-226.00; 80-90 lbs 200.00-220.00; 90-105 lbs 172.00-208.00.
Pennsylvania: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 220.00-240.00; 50-60 lbs 240.00-260.00; 60-70 lbs 210.00-230.00, few 250.00-265.00; 70-80 lbs 205.00-225.00, few 250.00; 80-90 lbs 200.00-227.00; 90-100 lbs 190.00-225.00. hair 40-50 lbs 230.00-245.00; 50-60 lbs 235.00-260.00; 60-70 lbs 250.00-257.00; 70-80 lbs 210.00-240.00; 80-90 lbs 180.00-200.00; 90-100 lbs 170.00-200.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 220.00-242.50; 70-80 lbs 192.50-202.50; 80-90 lbs 167.50-175.00; 91 lbs 182.50. hair 60-70 lbs 222.50-235.00; 70-80 lbs 187.50-202.50; 80-90 lbs 190.00-191.00; 90-100 lbs 180.00-192.50.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 70-80 lbs 152.50-162.50; 80-90 lbs 150.00-165.00; 93 lbs 160.00. hair 50-60 lbs 165.00-241.00; 60-70 lbs 207.50-234.00; 70-80 lbs 165.00-207.50; 80-90 lbs 162.50-175.00.
Missouri: hair 40-50 lbs 205.00-215.00; 50-60 lbs 200.00-235.00; 60-70 lbs 180.00-235.00; 70-80 lbs 160.00-200.00; 80-90 lbs 150.00-205.00; 90-100 lbs 139.00-160.00. wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 190.00-225.00; 50-60 lbs 185.00-230.00; 60-70 lbs 195.00-225.00; 70-80 lbs 165.00-207.50; 80-90 lbs 150.00-192.50; 90-100 lbs 140.00-180.00.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 51 lbs 220.00; 60-70 lbs 175.00-190.00; 70-80 lbs 175.00-182.00; 80-90 lbs 159.00-176.00; 90-100 lbs 165.00-175.00.
Billings, MT: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 230.00-234.00; 50-60 lbs 221.00-223.00; 60-70 lbs 205.00-211.00; 70-80 lbs 181.00-198.00; 80-90 lbs 176.00-179.00; 90-100 lbs 150.00-169.00. hair 90 lbs 166.00.
Direct Trading: (lambs fob with 3-4 percent shrink or equivalent): Slaughter Lambs wooled and shorn 140-162 lbs (wtd avg ).
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 74.00-89.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 90.00-114.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 74.00-90.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 22.00-72.00; Cull 1 (extremely thin) 28.00-54.00.
Pennsylvania: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 80.00-115.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 70.00-85.00; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-5 (very fleshy) 59.00-89.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 59.00-79.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Billings, MT: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 47.50-57.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 54.50-59.00, hair 74.00-78.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 53.00-60.00, hair 73.00; Cull 1 49.00-53.00.
S. Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 54.00-81.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 46.00-67.50; Utility 1-2 (thin) 52.50-60.00; Cull 1 55.00-62.00.
Missouri: Good 2-3 (fleshy) 85.00-100.00, hair 95.00-120.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 50.00-90.00; Cull 1 45.00-50.00.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 80.00-92.50, hair 107.00-118.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 77.50-86.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: 40-60 lbs 230.00-248.00; 68 lbs 210.00.
Ft. Collins: 48 lbs 170.00; 50-60 lbs 165.00-175.00; 73 lbs 165.00.
Kalona: no test.
S. Dakota: 40-50 lbs 246.00-253.00; 50-60 lbs 195.00-246.00; 60-70 lbs 191.00-220.00; 70-80 lbs 171.00-192.00; 80-90 lbs 169.00-183.75; 90-100 lbs 157.00-167.00; 100-110 lbs 156.00-161.00; 115 lbs 138.00.
Billings: 60-70 lbs 194.00-211.00; 70-80 lbs 183.00-195.00; 80-90 lbs 172.00-182.50; 90-100 lbs 165.00-173.50; 100-110 lbs 162.50-174.00; 110-120 lbs 155.00-160.00.
Missouri: no test.
Equity Co-op: 95 lbs 181.50.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: mixed age hair ewes 95-120 lbs 116.00-128.00 cwt.
Ft. Collins: no test.
Billings: yearlings 135 lbs 76.00/cwt; aged 135 lbs 42.00/cwt.
S. Dakota: ewe lambs 76 lbs 212.00/head; young 185.00/head; middle age 115.00-155.00/head.
Kalona, IA: no test.
Missouri: no test.
National Weekly Lamb Carcass
Choice and Prime 1-4:
45 lbs down: Price not reported due to confidentiality.
45-55 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality.
55-65 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality.
65-75 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality.
75-85 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality.
85 lbs up: Price not reported due to confidentiality.
Sheep and lamb slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 32,000 compared with 33,000 last week and 39,000 last year.