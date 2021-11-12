National Wool Review
Nov. 12
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis had no confirmed trades reported this week.
National Sheep Summary
Nov. 5
Compared to last week: Slaughter lambs sold mostly firm to 15.00 higher, instances 20.00-25.00 higher. Slaughter ewes were steady to 15.00 higher. Feeder lambs under 90 lbs steady to 8.00 higher, heavier weights were 15.00-25.00 higher. At San Angelo, TX, 4,074 head sold. No sales in Equity Cooperative Auction. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs were not tested. 4,191 lamb carcasses traded with no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 105-165 lbs 220.00-248.00.
New Holland, PA: wooled and shorn 100-145 lbs 260.00-295.00, few 300.00; 150-160 lbs 240.00-270.00.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 100-110 lbs 237.00-245.00; 162 lbs 190.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 221.00-235.00; 150-160 lbs 227.50-232.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 100-145 lbs 222.50-236.00; 150 lbs 212.50.
Billings, MT: wooled and shorn 100-125 lbs no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn no test.
Equity Coop: wooled and shorn no sales.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 582.00-388.00, few 400.00-405.00; 60-70 lbs 334.00-368.00; 70-80 lbs 300.00-340.00, few 346.00-350.00; 80-90 lbs 282.00-310.00, few 316.00; 90-110 lbs 260.00-274.00, few 282.00-288.00. wooled and shorn 64 lbs 345.00; 70-80 lbs 310.00-324.00; 80 lbs 294.00; 90-110 lbs 260.00-274.00.
New Holland: wooled and shorn 45 lbs 315.00; 50-60 lbs 315.00-370.00, few 440.00; 60-70 lbs 395.00-422.00; 70-80 lbs 290.00-300.00, few 330.00; 80-90 lbs 275.00-315.00; 90-100 lbs 260.00-295.00, few 305.00. hair 40-50 lbs 300.00-325.00; 50-60 lbs 385.00-400.00; 60-70 lbs 300.00-335.00; 70-80 lbs 285.00-310.00, few 325.00; 80-90 lbs 275.00-290.00; 90-100 lbs 272.00-275.00.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 80-90 lbs 253.00-255.00. hair 108 lbs 220.00.
Kalona: wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 302.50-317.50; 60-70 lbs 280.00-302.50; 70-80 lbs 252.50-266.00, few 298.00-305.00; 80-90 lbs 250.00-267.50; 90-100 lbs 240.00-262.50. hair 45 lbs 320.00; 60-70 lbs 310.00-329.00; 70-80 lbs 267.00-287.50; 80-90 lbs 247.50-260.00; 90-100 lbs 253.00-257.50.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 92 lbs 235.00. hair 104 lbs 210.00.
Billings: hair 66 lbs 257.50; 78 lbs 247.00; 87 lbs 246.00; 90-100 lbs 185.00-225.00.
Missouri: hair 40-50 lbs 305.00-327.50; 50-60 lbs 300.00-337.50; 60-70 lbs 292.50-340.00; 70-80 lbs 280.00-310.00. wooled and shorn 70 lbs 255.00.
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 112.00-125.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 138.00-160.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 120.00-130.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 112.00-115.00; Cull 1 no test.
New Holland: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 115.00-175.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 115.00-125.00; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 137.50-165.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 105.00-135.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 92.50; Cull 1 no test.
South Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 100.00-115.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 110.00-129.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 105.00-139.00; Cull 1 75.00-90.00.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 101.00-110.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 106.00-137.50, hair 124.00-145.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 97.00-129.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Billings: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 89.00-95.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 87.00-103.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 101.00-115.00, hair 105.00-119.00; Cull 1 no test.
Missouri: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 125.00-172.50; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 100.00-140.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) no test.
Equity Co-op: no sales.
Direct Trading: No sales.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: 74 lbs 316.00; 82 lbs 270.00.
Ft. Collins: 65 lbs 272.50; 70-80 lbs 267.50-280.00; 92 lbs 245.00; 113 lbs 226.00.
South Dakota: 48 lbs 350.00; 50-60 lbs 275.00-335.00; 60-70 lbs 275.00-335.00; 70-80 lbs 277.00-330.00; 80-90 lbs 261.00-295.00; 90-100 lbs 243.00-261.00; 100-110 lbs 230.00-251.00; 110-120 lbs 216.00-226.00.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: 48 lbs 322.50; 50-60 lbs 3073.50-312.50; 60-70 lbs 250.00-297.00; 70-80 lbs 241.00-253.00; 80-90 lbs 230.00-248.00, few 259.00; 90-100 lbs 233.00-235.00; 100-110 lbs 197.00-212.00; 110-120 lbs 191.00-204.50; 126 lbs 192.00.
Missouri: no test.
Equity Co-op: no sales.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: hair ewe lambs 73 lbs 364.00/cwt, 80 lbs 326.00/cwt; yearling hair 248.00/head; young hair 266.00/head; middle age hair 218.00-258.00/head; mixed age hair 100-120 lbs 185.00-214.00/cwt.
Ft. Collins: no test.
South Dakota: young 175.00-205.00/head; middle age 215.00/head.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: middle age 185 lbs 104.00/cwt; young hair 130 lbs 126.00/cwt.
Missouri: no test.
Sheep and lambs slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 33,000 compared with 34,000 last week and 38,000 last year.