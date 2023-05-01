National Wool Review
April 28
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis had no confirmed trades reported this week.
National Sheep Summary
April 28
Compared to last week traditional slaughter lambs steady to 7.00 higher; other lambs 15.00-40.00 lower. Slaughter ewes steady to 30.00 lower. No comparison on feeder lambs. At San Angelo, TX 7,693 head sold. No sales in Equity Cooperative Auction. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs not tested. 2,878 lamb carcasses traded with no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 130-140 lbs 164.00-181.00; 198 lbs 140.00.
New Holland, PA: wooled and shorn 105-140 lbs 210.00-282.00; 153 lbs 245.00.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 135 lbs 180.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 110-140 lbs 172.00-192.50.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 110-125 lbs no test.
Billings, MT: wooled and shorn 100-120 lbs no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn no test.
Equity Co-op: no sales.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 220.00-239.00, few 248.00; 60-70 lbs 202.00-232.00; 70-80 lbs 196.00-222.00; 80-90 lbs 184.00-212.00; 90-100 lbs 170.00-200.00. wooled and shorn 60-70 lbs 206.00; 73 lbs 199.00; 80-90 lbs 196.00-202.00; 96 lbs 205.00.
New Holland: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 240.00-275.00; 50-60 lbs 220.00-250.00; 60-70 lbs 240.00-250.00; 70-80 lbs 235.00-285.00; 80-90 lbs 255.00-295.00 90-100 lbs 272.00-297.00. hair 40-50 lbs 225.00-240.00; 50-60 lbs 225.00-255.00; 60-70 lbs 230.00-257.00; 70-80 lbs 235.00-270.00; 80-90 lbs 260.00-277.00; 90-100 lbs 245.00-270.00.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 60-70 lbs 205.00-255.00; 70-80 lbs 245.00-260.00; 89 lbs 262.50. hair 59 lbs 205.00; 65 lbs 220.00.
Kalona: no test.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 200.00-230.00, few 265.00; 50-70 lbs 200.00-225.00; 70-80 lbs 215.00-220.00; 80-90 lbs 220.00-225.00; 90-100 lbs 215.00-235.00. hair 50 lbs 200.00; 65 lbs 210.00; 76 lbs 200.00; 97 lbs 165.00.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: hair 50-60 lbs 204.00-265.00; 60-70 lbs 200.00-255.00; 70-80 lbs 200.00-240.00; 80-90 lbs 189.00-230.00. wooled and shorn 58 lbs 217.50; 60-70 lbs 223.00-250.00.
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 70.00-100.00, hair 72.00-110.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 102.00-108.00, hair 102.00-122.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 72.00-96.00, hair 91.00-104.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 68.00, hair 70.00-88.00; Cull 1 40.00-50.00.
New Holland: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 70.00-110.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 50.00-68.00; Cull 1 30.00-45.00.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 80.00-100.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 50.00-100.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
South Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 45.00-70.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 40.00-60.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 25.00-65.00; Cull 1 10.00-40.00.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
Billings: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
Missouri: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) hair 130.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 68.00-90.00, hair 70.00-110.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 40.00-60.00, hair 60.00-70.00.
Direct Trading: no sales.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 30-40 lbs 234.00-262.00.
Ft. Collins: 32 lbs 205.00; 40-60 lbs 205.00-235.00.
South Dakota: 40-60 lbs 200.00-245.00. hair 26 lbs 160.00; 54 lbs 165.00.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: 48 lbs 240.00. hair 20-30 lbs 237.00-250.00; 30-40 lbs 245.00-265.00; 40-50 lbs 218.00-275.00.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: yearlings 85-95 lbs 140.00-166.00/cwt; young 105 lbs 131.00/cwt; hair ewe lambs 80-95 lbs 205.00-222.00/cwt; yearling hair 90-115 lbs 178.00-194.00/cwt; mixed age hair 80-145 lbs 122.00-180.00/cwt.
Ft. Collins: no test.
South Dakota: middle age 150.00/head; aged 70.00/head.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: yearling hair 140.00/head; young hair 140.00-195.00/head; middle age hair 125.00-130.00/head; hair ewes with lambs 150.00-525.00/family.
Sheep and lambs slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 34,000 compared with 35,000 last week and 39,000 last year.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.