National Wool Review
Jan. 21
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis had no confirmed trades reported this week.
National Sheep Summary
Jan. 21
Compared to last week: Slaughter lambs sold mostly steady to 15.00 lower. Slaughter ewes were mostly steady to 15.00 higher. No comparison on feeder lambs. At San Angelo, TX, 5,178 head sold. Equity Cooperative Auction sold 325 slaughter lambs in Colorado. Superior Video Auction sold 500 feeder lambs in Wyoming. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs were not tested. 4,313 lamb carcasses traded with no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3:4
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 100-145 lbs 225.00-295.00; 150-175 lbs 225.00-250.00.
New Holland, PA: wooled and shorn 100-130 lbs no report.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 110-130 lbs 240.00-265.00; 150-170 lbs 222.50-255.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 231.00-245.00, few 260.00-295.00; 155-170 lbs 228.00-241.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 235.00-243.00.
Billings, MT: wooled and shorn 100-140 lbs 215.00-262.50, few 270.00.
Missouri: wooled and shorn 100-110 lbs no test.
Equity Co-op: wooled and shorn 152 lbs 220.00.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 395.00-435.00, few 445.00-450.00; 60-70 lbs 385.00-415.00, few 420.00-427.00; 70-80 lbs 375.00-397.50, few 415.00; 80-90 lbs 340.00-385.00, few 390.00-395.00; 90-110 lbs 325.00-355.00, few 370.00. wooled and shorn 60 lbs 390.00.
New Holland: no report.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 80-90 lbs 275.00-290.00; 90-100 lbs 285.00-305.00. hair 85 lbs 275.00.
Kalona: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 400.00-420.00; 50-60 lbs 425.00-445.00; 60-70 lbs 405.00-445.00; 70-80 lbs 370.00-410.00; 80-90 lbs 360.00-400.00; 90-100 lbs 360.00-390.00. hair 48 lbs 390.00; 50-60 lbs 420.00-445.00; 70-80 lbs 395.00-425.00; 80-90 lbs 345.00-370.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 40 lbs 430.00; 50-60 lbs 425.00-430.00; 60-70 lbs 390.00-420.00; 80-90 lbs 380.00-390.00. hair 59 lbs 375.00; 66 lbs 400.00; 70 lbs 365.00.
Billings: wooled and shorn 60-70 lbs 327.50-370.00; 70-80 lbs 287.50-335.00, few 375.00; 80-90 lbs 267.50-297.50, few 312.00; 90-100 lbs 247.50-281.00. hair 50-60 lbs 345.00-375.00; 60-70 lbs 330.00-365.00; 70-80 lbs 345.00-360.00; 85 lbs 290.00.
Missouri: hair 40-50 lbs 400.00-410.00; 50-60 lbs 402.00-417.00; 60-70 lbs 410.00-420.00; 70-80 lbs 410.00-415.00. wooled and shorn 88 lbs 297.50.
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 150.00-165.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 175.00-200.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 155.00-195.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 145.00; Cull 1 no test.
New Holland: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no report; Utility 1-2 (thin) no report; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 160.00-185.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 147.50-200.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 147.50; Cull 1 no test.
South Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 155.00-165.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 155.00-190.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 142.50-175.00; Cull 1 100.00.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 165.00-192.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 152.50-192.50; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Billings: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 161.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 155.00-189.00, hair 170.00-220.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 165.00-202.00; Cull 1 142.50-160.00.
Missouri: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 145.00-230.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) no test.
Equity Co-op: no sales.
Direct Trading: No sales.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: no test.
Ft. Collins: 51 lbs 370.00; 60-70 lbs 340.00-370.00; 70-80 lbs 330.00-340.00; 93 lbs 310.00; 102 lbs 280.00.
South Dakota: 44 lbs 385.00; 70-80 lbs 295.00-350.00; 92 lbs 290.00; 103 lbs 257.00; 110-115 lbs 224.00-251.00; 128 lbs 204.00; 143 lbs 212.00.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: 48 lbs 362.50; 50-60 lbs 325.00-362.50; 60-70 lbs 307.50-337.50; 79 lbs 284.00.
Missouri: no test.
Equity Co-op: no sales.
Superior: 90 lbs 315.00.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: mixed age hair 95-135 lbs 205.00-250.00/cwt.
Ft. Collins: exposed middle age hair 110.00/head.
South Dakota: bred yearlings 350.00-475.00/head; bred young 375.00-460.00/head; bred middle age 270.00-385.00/head; bred aged 275.00-310.00/head.
Kalona: bred young 260.00-450.00/head; bred middle age 295.00-360.00/head.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: exposed young 85-120 lbs 245.00-340.00/cwt.
Sheep and lambs slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 32,000 compared with 33,000 last week and 34,000 last year.