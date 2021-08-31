National Wool Review
Aug. 27
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis had no confirmed trades reported this week.
National Sheep Summary
Aug. 27
Compared to last week. Traditional slaughter lambs sold steady to 3.00 lower. Other lambs mostly steady to 10.00 higher. Slaughter ewes were mostly 5.00-20.00 higher. Feeder lambs steady to 15.00 higher. At San Angelo, Texas 5,704 head sold. Equity Cooperative Auction sold 355 slaughter lambs in North Dakota. Northern Video Auction sold 400 slaughter lambs, 14,300 feeder lambs and 1,850 replacement ewes. Superior Video Auction sold 655 slaughter lambs and 4,100 feeder lambs. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs were not tested. 2,819 lamb carcasses traded with no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3:
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 105-150 lbs 215.00-228.00.
New Holland, PA: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 235.00-265.00, few 270.00-295.00.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 100-140 lbs 180.00-240.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 100-145 lbs 235.00-250.00; 150-155 lbs 244.00-247.50.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs no test.
Billings, MT: wooled and shorn 100-125 lbs no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn 125 lbs 220.00.
Equity Co-op: wooled and shorn 145 lbs 251.00.
Northern Video: Powell, MT pool wooled 130 lbs 260.00.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 305.00-336.00, few 338.00-342.00; 60-70 lbs 282.00-324.00, few 328.00-336.00; 70-80 lbs 260.00-298.00; 80-90 lbs 248.00-270.00, few 280.00-295.00; 90-110 lbs 240.00-260.00. wooled and shorn 60-70 lbs 298.00-318.00; 70-80 lbs 264.00-312.00; 80-90 lbs 262.00-270.00; 90-110 lbs 240.00-278.00.
New Holland: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 278.00-310.00; 50-60 lbs 285.00-310.00; 60-70 lbs 270.00-295.00; 70-80 lbs 260.00-295.00; 80-90 lbs 260.00-295.00; 90-100 lbs 267.00-290.00. hair 40 lbs 325.00; 50-60 lbs 310.00-318.00; 60-70 lbs 270.00-290.00; 70-80 lbs 245.00-285.00, few 290.00; 80-90 lbs 250.00-285.00; 90-100 lbs 240.00-270.00.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 70-80 lbs 240.00-260.00; 80-90 lbs 230.00-250.00; 90-100 lbs 220.00-250.00. hair 56 lbs 240.00; 60-70 lbs 220.00-240.00; 70-80 lbs 220.00-245.00; 86 lbs 230.00.
Kalona: no test.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 70-80 lbs 240.00-245.00; 80-90 lbs 234.00-252.00; 90-100 lbs 231.00-246.00. hair 79 lbs 231.00; 80-90 lbs 220.00-237.00; 94 lbs 239.00.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: hair 40-50 lbs 250.00-270.00; 50-60 lbs 260.00-275.00; 60-70 lbs 240.00-290.00; 70-80 lbs 240.00-285.00; 80-90 lbs 205.00-230.00; 90-100 lbs 220.00-235.00. wooled and shorn 57 lbs 280.00; 60 lbs 300.00; 70-80 lbs 240.00-290.00.
Superior Video:
NM: 655: hair 60 lbs 311.00 for current delivery.
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 110.00-124.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 120.00-142.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 110.00-122.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 90.00-112.00; Cull 1 no test.
New Holland: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 110.00-140.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 82.00-95.00; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 125.00-137.50; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 82.50-117.50, hair 77.50-125.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 72.50-90.00; Cull 1 25.00-58.00.
South Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 82.00-92.50; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 82.00-103.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 80.00-94.00; Cull 1 60.00-89.00.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Billings: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
Missouri: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 100.00-182.50; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 107.50-145.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Direct Trading: No sales.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: 56 lbs 300.00; 60-70 lbs 304.00-306.00; 70-80 lbs 290.00; 80-90 lbs 250.00-262.00; 90-100 lbs 248.00-261.00.
Ft. Collins: 63 lbs 250.00; 107 lbs 235.00; 150-160 lbs 220.00-225.00; 160-165 lbs 210.00-227.50.
South Dakota: 38 lbs 320.00; 40-50 lbs 246.00-279.00; 50-60 lbs 275.00-320.00; 60-70 lbs 252.00-281.00; 70-80 lbs 257.00-287.50; 80-90 lbs 261.00-271.00; 93 lbs 259.00; 100-110 lbs 252.00-257.00; 112 lbs 251.00.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: 30-40 lbs 250.00-265.00.
Equity Co-op: no sales.
Northern Video:
MT: 625: 82 lbs 276.00 for Sept delivery.
ID: 1,650: 90 lbs 274.50-278.00 for Oct delivery.
1,000: 95 lbs 266.50 for Oct delivery.
ND: 550: 80 lbs 278.00 for Sept delivery.
WY: 1,200: 77 lbs 291.00 for Sept delivery.
1150: 82 lbs 285.00 for Oct delivery.
UT: 4,300: pool 100 lbs 278.00 for Sept delivery.
950: 103 lbs 265.00 for Sept delivery.
NV: 1,200: 85 lbs 284.50 for Sept delivery.
WA: 1,600: 110 lbs 265.00 for Oct delivery.
Superior Video:
TX: 500: 90 lbs 264.00 for Sept delivery.
WY: 1,100: 80 lbs 285.00 for Oct delivery.
UT: 2,000: 100 lbs 279.00 for Sept delivery.
500: 85 lbs 286.00 for Oct delivery.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: hair ewe lambs 92 lbs 268.00/cwt; mixed age hair 90-110 lbs 146.00-194.00/cwt.
Ft. Collins: no test.
South Dakota: yearlings 180.00-300.00/head; young 175.00-230.00/head; aged 145.00/head; middle age hair 115 lbs 155.00/cwt.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: yearlings 80-100 lbs 210.00-230.00/cwt.
Northern Video:
WY: 1,000: Targhee ewe lambs 70 lbs 290.00/head for Oct delivery.
320: middle age ewes 145.00/head for Sept delivery.
325: aged ewes 125.00/head.
Sheep and lambs slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 31,000 compared with 31,000 last week and 34,000 last year.