National Wool Review
Sept. 20
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis was inactive this week. There were no confirmed trades reported.
National Sheep Summary
Sept. 20
Compared to last week: Slaughter lambs were steady to as much as 20.00 lower with the greatest decline at New Holland, Pa. Slaughter ewes were steady to 10.00 lower. Feeder lambs were 3.00-8.00 higher. At San Angelo, Texas, 5857 head sold. No sales in Equity Electronic Auction. In direct trading slaughter ewes not tested and feeder lambs firm. 4300 head of negotiated sales of slaughter lambs were steady. 3,234 lamb carcasses sold with all weights no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight unless otherwise specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3 90-160 lbs:
San Angelo: 100-145 lbs 120.00-133.00.
PA: wooled and shorn 105-150 lbs 160.00-210.00; 155-185 lbs 155.00-165.00.
Ft. Collins, Colo.: wooled and shorn 105-140 lbs 150.00-157.00; 150-180 lbs 139.00-143.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 105-150 lbs 146.00-151.00.
Kalona, Iowa: wooled and shorn 100-130 lbs no test.
Billings, Mont.: no test.
Missouri: no test.
Equity Elec: no sales.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair lambs 40-60 lbs 200.00-218.00; 60-70 lbs 184.00-200.00, few 212.00; 70-80 lbs 176.00-192.00, few 196.00; 80-90 lbs 148.00-178.00, few 186.00-188.00; 90-110 lbs 140.00-154.00. wooled and shorn 83 lbs 168.00.
Pennsylvania: wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 220.00-240.00; 60-70 lbs 185.00-220.00; 70-80 lbs 177.00-205.00; 80-90 lbs 180.00-200.00; 90-100 lbs 180.00-200.00. hair lambs 50-60 lbs 207.00-240.00; 60-70 lbs 180.00-210.00; 70-80 lbs 162.00-195.00; 80-100 lbs 160.00-190.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn no test. hair no test.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 75 lbs 170.00; 90-100 lbs 150.00. hair 70-80 lbs 140.00-146.00; 80-90 lbs 136.00-143.00; 90-110 lbs 134.00-137.50.
Missouri: hair 50-60 lbs 165.00-180.00; 60-70 lbs 180.00-187.00; 70-80 lbs 130.00-150.00. wooled and shorn 60-70 lbs 150.00-165.00; 70 lbs 170.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 70-80 lbs 152.50-156.00; 90 lbs 156.00; 113 lbs 151.00.
Billings, MT: no test.
Direct Trading: (lambs fob with 3-4 percent shrink or equivalent) 4300: Slaughter Lambs shorn and wooled 126-155 lbs 140.00-160.00 (wtd avg 150.58).
WY: 12000: Feeder Lambs 80-100 lbs 160.00-180.00.
MT: 8500: Feeder Lambs 90-110 lbs 160.00-176.00.
Northern Video Auction
North Central States:
1600: Feeder Lambs 70-80 lbs 189.00 for Sept-Oct delivery.
1400: Feeder Lambs 80-90 lbs 173.00-181.00 for Sept-Oct del.
Western States:
900: Feeder Lambs 110 lbs 139.00 for Sept-Oct delivery.
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 54.00-55.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 60.00-72.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 74.00-96.00, few 90.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 58.00-72.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 54.00-56.00; Cull 1 (extremely thin) 30.00.
Pennsylvania: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 50.00-77.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 65.00-95.00, hair 70.00-102.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 45.00-65.00; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-5 (very fleshy) 74.00-82.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 64.00-77.50; Utility 1-2 (thin) 46.00-56.00; Cull 1 (extremely thin) no test.
Billings, MT: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
S. Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 55.00-77.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 59.00-72.50; Utility 1-2 (thin) 50.00-56.00; Cull 1 22.50-26.00.
Missouri: Good 2-3 90.00-125.00; Utility and Good 1-3 55.00-85.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 30.00-65.00.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: 65-80 lbs 178.00-179.00; 83 lbs 168.00.
Ft. Collins: 80-90 lbs 157.50-158.00; 99 lbs 151.00; 117 lbs 143.00; 120-125 lbs 135.00-140.00; 131 lbs 113.00.
Billings: no test.
Kalona: no test.
So. Dakota: 44 lbs 185.00; 50-60 lbs 175.00-206.00; 60-70 lbs 170.00-182.50; 70-80 lbs 162.00-178.00; 80-90 lbs 160.00-171.00; 90-100 lbs 149.00-163.00; 100-110 lbs 145.00-162.00; 110-115 lbs 143.00-146.00; 125 lbs 143.00.
Missouri: no test.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: hair ewe lambs 105 lbs 158.00 cwt; mixed age hair ewes 80-130 lbs 90.00-110.00 cwt.
Ft. Collins: young to middle age 165.00 per head; middle age 135.00 per head; hair ewe lambs 90-95 lbs 175.00-196.00 cwt; yearling hair ewes 175.00-200.00 per head; young to middle age hair ewes 125.00 per head; ewes with lambs 200.00 per family.
Billings: no test.
S. Dakota: ewe lambs 67 lbs 192.00 cwt, 80-90 lbs 175.00-211.00 cwt, 90-95 lbs 160.00-188.00 cwt, 110-120 lbs 145.00-146.00 cwt, 125 lbs 144.00 cwt; yearlings 135.00-275.00 per head; young to middle age 110.00-195.00 per head; middle age 100.00-240.00 per head; aged 80.00-195.00 per head.
Kalona, IA: no test.
Missouri: no test.
Sheep and lamb slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 37,000 compared with 36,000 last week and 38,000 last year.