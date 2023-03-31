National Wool Review
March 31
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis had no confirmed trades reported this week.
National Sheep Summary
March 24
Compared to last week: Slaughter lambs steady to 10.00 higher, instances 15.00 higher. Slaughter ewes mostly steady to 5.00 lower. Feeder lambs not well tested. At San Angelo, TX 5,918 head sold. No sales in Equity Cooperative Auction. Superior video sold 950 slaughter lambs in New Mexico. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs not tested. 4,049 lamb carcasses traded with no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 140-170 lbs 136.00-162.00.
New Holland, PA: wooled and shorn 105-150 lbs 190.00-237.00, few 255.00-315.00.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 105-140 lbs 165.00-210.00, few 235.00-255.00; 155-185 lbs 120.00-180.00; 200-235 lbs 110.00-140.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 110-1255 lbs 14537.00-1563.00, new Crop 160.00-170.00; 161 lbs 160.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 135-145 lbs 165.00-205.00; 160 lbs 140.00-165.00.
Billings, MT: wooled and shorn 100-145 lbs no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn no test.
Equity Co-op: no sales.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 270.00-301.00, few 312.00; 60-70 lbs 270.00-292.00; 70-80 lbs 256.00-284.00, few 289.00; 80-90 lbs 230.00-270.00, few 274.00-275.00; 90-100 lbs 206.00-241.00, few 254.00. wooled and shorn 70-80 lbs 258.00-260.00; 84 lbs 238.00; 93 lbs 224.00.
New Holland: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 370.00-395.00; 50-60 lbs 330.00-375.00; 60-70 lbs 317.00-355.00, few 367.00-390.00; 70-80 lbs 312.00-320.00; 80-90 lbs 280.00-320.00; 90-100 lbs 247.00-270.00, few 297.00-315.00. hair 40-50 lbs 290.00-330.00, few 360.00; 50-60 lbs 270.00-315.00, few 325.00-350.00; 60-70 lbs 280.00-305.00, few 315.00; 70-80 lbs 260.00-275.00, few 295.00; 80-90 lbs 250.00-275.00, few 290.00-310.00; 90-100 lbs 260.00-295.00.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 200.00-220.00; 53 lbs 215.00; 60-70 lbs 250.00-255.00; 70-80 lbs 240.00-260.00. hair 49 lbs 235.00; 55 lbs 270.00; 60-70 lbs 230.00-255.00, few 280.00; 70-80 lbs 240.00-250.00, few 275.00-300.00; 88 lbs 285.00; 97 lbs 250.00.
Kalona: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 250.00-302.50; 50-60 lbs 255.00-300.00; 60-70 lbs 260.00-290.00; 70-80 lbs 266.00-315.00; 80-90 lbs 280.00-330.00; 90-100 lbs 230.00-295.00, few 300.00-330.00. hair 40-50 lbs 255.00-275.00; 50-60 lbs 262.50-270.00; 61 lbs 262.50; 71 lbs 265.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 43 lbs 270.00; 50-60 lbs 250.00-270.00, few 280.00; 60-70 lbs 245-260.00; 70-80 lbs 235.00-255.00, few 270.00; 90-100 lbs 200.00-220.00. hair 56 lbs 255.00; 76 lbs 220.00.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: no test.
Superior Video:
NM: 500: hair 62 lbs 264.00 for current delivery.
450: hair ewe lambs 60 lbs 259.00 for April delivery.
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 76.00-106.00, hair 85.00-108.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) hair 112.50-131.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 100.00-102.00, hair 90.00-112.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 80.00-81.00, hair 80.00-93.00; Cull 1 50.00-79.00.
New Holland: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) hair 95.00-100.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 90.00-117.00, hair 90.00-180.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 102.00; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 90.00-126.00, hair 80.00-135.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 70.00-85.00; Cull 1 20.00-25.00.
South Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 45.00-60.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 55.00-85.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 60.00-90.00; Cull 1 18.00-50.00.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 75.00-88.50; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 82.50-115.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 76.00-90.00, hair 90.00-94.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
Billings: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
Missouri: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) no test; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) no test.
Direct Trading: no sales.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-50 lbs 271.00-290.00.
Ft. Collins: 55 lbs 197.00; 60-70 lbs 200.00-215.00.
South Dakota: 30-40 lbs 200.00-215.00; 40-50 lbs 200.00-235.00; 50-60 lbs 220.00-235.00; 60-70 lbs 191.00-197.00; 70 lbs 201.00; 80-90 lbs 185.00-192.00; 102 lbs 168.00.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: no test.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: yearling hair 80-100 lbs 191.00-194.00/cwt; mixed age hair 80-110 lbs 137.00-153.00/cwt; hair ewes and lambs 120.00/head.
Ft. Collins: yearlings 129 lbs 149.00/cwt; young 125-130 lbs 83.00-90.00/cwt; young hair 86 lbs 100.00/cwt; ewes with lambs 235.00/family.
South Dakota: open yearlings 125.00/head; bred young 210.00-210.00/head, open 130.00/head; bred middle age 165.00-190.00/head; ewes and lambs 90.00-100.00/head.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: no test.
Sheep and lambs slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 37,000 compared with 36,000 last week and 38,000 last year.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.