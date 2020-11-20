National Wool Review
Nov. 20
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis was inactive this week.
National Sheep Summary
Nov. 20
Compared to last week: Slaughter lambs mostly steady to 11.00 higher. Slaughter ewes steady to 15.00 higher. Feeder lambs 7.00-12.00 higher. At San Angelo, Texas, 6897 sold. Equity Cooperative Auction sold 340 slaughter lambs in North Dakota. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs were not tested. 2,702 lamb carcasses sold with all weights no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless otherwise specified. Due to the Thanksgiving holiday this report will not be issued next week.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3 90-160 lbs:
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 100-120 lbs 170.00-184.00.
Pennsylvania: wooled and shorn 100-120 lbs 205.00-225.00.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 100-135 lbs 142.50-177.50.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 105-150 lbs 126.00-166.00; 150-170 lbs 160.00-164.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 171.00-205.00; 150-175 lbs 169.00-175.00.
Billings, MT: wooled and shorn 110-125 lbs 161.00-171.00.
Missouri: wooled and shorn 105-150 lbs no test.
Equity Co-op: wooled and shorn 145 lbs 155.75.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 290.00-320.00, few 320.00-330.00; 60-70 lbs 284.00-302.00, few 310.00-324.00; 70-80 lbs 242.00-278.00; 80-90 lbs 220.00-245.00, few 262.00-275.00; 90-110 lbs 180.00-210.00, few 224.00. wooled and shorn 40-60 lbs 300.00-305.00; 60-70 lbs 284.00-296.00; 70-80 lbs 244.00-275.00; 82 lbs 226.00; 90-100 lbs 190.00-198.00.
Pennsylvania: wooled and shorn 54 lbs 385.00; 61 lbs 330.00; 70-80 lbs 255.00-270.00; 80-90 lbs 235.00-257.00; 90-100 lbs 220.00-235.00. hair 40-60 lbs 300.00-340.00; 60-70 lbs 285.00-292.00; 70-80 lbs 260.00-280.00; 80-90 lbs 240.00.257.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 60-70 lbs 257.50-265.00; 70-80 lbs 220.00-232.50; 80-90 lbs 200.00-230.00; 90-100 lbs 202.00-227.50. hair 40-50 lbs 265.00-275.00; 50-60 lbs 262.50-277.50; 60-70 lbs 265.00-272.50; 70-80 lbs 234.00-240.00; 80-90 lbs 212.50-230.00; 90-100 lbs 171.00-190.00.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 70-80 lbs 185.00-192.50; 80-90 lbs 185.00-187.50. hair 40-50 lbs 222.50-280.00; 60-70 lbs 215.00-257.50; 70-80 lbs 192.00-200.00; 80-90 lbs 185.00-192.50; 90-100 lbs 175.00-185.00.
Missouri: no test.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 57 lbs 255.00; 62 lbs 240.00; 70-80 lbs 210.00-225.00; 80-90 lbs 176.00-228.00; 90-100 lbs 177.50-210.00.
Billings, MT: wooled and shorn 80-90 lbs 184.00-194.00; 90-100 lbs 174.00-177.00. hair 91 lbs 179.00.
Direct Trading: (lambs FOB with 3 percent shrink or equivalent): Slaughter Lambs wooled and shorn 140-162 lbs (wtd avg)
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 80.00-98.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 94.00-116.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 80.00-94.00, hair 100.00-103.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 64.00-79.00; Cull 1 (extremely thin) 50.00-60.00.
Pennsylvania: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 90.00-135.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 60.00-92.00; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-5 (very fleshy) 72.50-80.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 61.00-87.50; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Billings, MT: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 65.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 64.00-70.00, hair 88.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 64.00-76.00; Cull 1 63.00-73.00.
S. Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 71.00-85.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 67.50-85.50; Utility 1-2 (thin) 57.50-86.50; Cull 1 50.00-85.00.
Missouri: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 82.00-93.00, hair 95.00-117.50; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 80.00-81.00, hair 82.00-83.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: no test.
Ft. Collins: 69 lbs 210.00.
Kalona: no test.
S. Dakota: 44 lbs 217.00; 50-60 lbs 230.00-240.00; 60-70 lbs 220.00-236.00; 70-80 lbs 201.50-220.00; 80-90 lbs 188.00-207.00; 90-100 166.00-175.00; 110 lbs 151.00.
Billings: 80-90 lbs 180.00-204.00; 90-100 lbs 168.00-180.00; 100-110 lbs 166.00-176.00; 130 lbs 155.00.
Missouri: no test.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: mixed age hair ewes 85 lbs 158.00/cwt, 100-135 lbs 118.00-142.00/cwt.
Ft. Collins: no test.
Billings: yearlings 95-130 lbs 109.00-130.00/cwt.
S. Dakota: yearlings 135.00-190.00/head; young 160 lbs 105.00/cwt; middle age open 120.00/head, bred 190.00/head, others 165-210 lbs 76.00-90.00/cwt; aged bred 140.00/head, others 145-160 lbs 79.00-81.00/cwt.
Kalona, IA: no test.
Missouri: no test.
National Weekly Lamb Carcass
Choice and Prime 1-4:
45 lbs down: Price not reported due to confidentiality
45-55 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
55-65 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
65-75 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
75-85 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
85 lbs up: Price not reported due to confidentiality
Sheep and lamb slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 36,000 compared with 35,000 last week and 41,000 last year.