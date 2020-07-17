National Wool Review
July 17
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis was slow this week. There were 76,955 lbs of confirmed trades reported.
National Sheep Summary
July 10
Compared to last week: Slaughter lambs 10.00-20.00 higher. Slaughter ewes steady to 10.00 higher. No comparison on feeder lambs. At San Angelo, TX, 11,342 head sold. No sales in Equity Cooperative Auction. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs were not tested. Confidential head of negotiated sales of slaughter lambs were confidential. 2,075 lamb carcasses sold with all weights no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless otherwise specified. The July 17 report was unavailable from USDA.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3 90-160 lbs:
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 110 lbs 148.00.
PA: wooled and shorn 100-135 lbs 175.00-217.00.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 100-130 lbs no test.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 132.00-148.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 100-140 lbs 150.00-187.50.
Billings, MT: no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn 105-135 lbs 150.00-175.00.
Equity Co-op: no sales.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 212.00-236.00, few 236.00-244.00; 60-70 lbs 200.00-228.00, few 230.00-241.00; 70-80 lbs 190.00-220.00, few 222.00-224.00; 80-90 lbs 174.00-192.00, few 194.00-206.00; 90-110 lbs 172.00-190.00, few 190.00-198.00. wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 226.00-230.00; 60-70 lbs 200.00-212.00; 70-80 lbs 200.00-218.00; 80-90 lbs 178.00-228.00; 90-105 lbs 214.00-226.00.
Pennsylvania: wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 205.00-235.00, few 240.00-275.00; 60-70 lbs 215.00-232.00, few 240.00-250.00; 70-80 lbs 195.00-230.00, few 245.00; 80-90 lbs 205.00-220.00, few 235.00-240.00; 90-100 lbs 190.00-225.00. hair 49 lbs 260.00; 50-60 lbs 210.00-225.00; 60-70 lbs 212.00-237.00; 70-80 lbs 210.00; 80-90 lbs 190.00-205.00; 98 lbs 215.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 202.50-217.50; 50-60 lbs 210.00-222.50; 60-70 lbs 192.50-222.50; 70-80 lbs 192.50-215.00; 80-90 lbs 197.00-202.50; 90-100 lbs 177.50-198.00.
Ft. Collins: no test.
Missouri: hair 40-60 lbs 190.00-215.00; 60-70 lbs 185.00-210.00; 70-80 lbs 170.00-213.00; 80-90 lbs 175.00-215.00; 90-100 lbs 165.00-200.00. wooled and shorn 40-60 lbs 175.00-215.00; 60-70 lbs 175.00-210.00; 70-80 lbs 170.00-200.00; 80-90 lbs 165.00-210.00; 90-100 lbs 155.00-165.00.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 60-70 lbs 185.00-192.50; 70-80 lbs 162.50-185.00; 80-90 lbs 172.50-190.00; 90-105 lbs 144.00-180.00.
Billings, MT: no test.
Direct Trading: (lambs fob with 3-4 percent shrink or equivalent): Slaughter Lambs wooled and shorn 140-162 lbs (wtd avg).
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 72.00-90.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 84.00-116.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 80.00-98.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 68.00-72.00; Cull 1 (extremely thin) 35.00-52.00.
PA: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 70.00-130.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-5 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Billings, MT: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
S. Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 75.00-90.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 70.00-85.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 70.00-74.00; Cull 1 67.00-67.50.
Missouri: Good 2-3 (fleshy) 67.50-122.50; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 82.50-87.50; Utility 1-2 (thin) 45.00-72.50.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 84.00-92.50; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 72.50-82.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 69.00-72.50.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: 56 lbs 216.00; 60-70 lbs 196.00-206.00; 70-80 lbs 179.00-183.00; 80-90 lbs 166.00-194.00; 90-95 lbs 166.00-168.00.
Ft. Collins: no test.
Billings: no test.
Kalona: no test.
S. Dakota: 40-50 lbs 174.00-240.00; 50-60 lbs 168.00-227.50; 60-70 lbs 171.00-187.00; 70-80 lbs 159.00-184.00; 80-90 lbs 142.00-164.00; 90-100 lbs 141.00-185.00; 100-110 lbs 125.00-138.00; 110-120 lbs 123.00-125.50.
Missouri: 38 lbs 145.00.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: mixed age hair ewes 80-130 lbs 112.00-134.00 cwt.
Ft. Collins: no test.
Billings: no test.
S. Dakota: yearlings 135.00-180.00 per head, others 90-150 lbs 110.00-170.00 cwt; middle age 140-165 lbs 120.00-145.00 cwt.
Kalona, IA: no test.
Missouri: ewes with lambs 175210.00-19270.00 per family.
National Weekly Lamb Carcass
Choice and Prime 1-4:
45 lbs down: Price not reported due to confidentiality
45-55 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
55-65 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
65-75 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
75-85 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
85 lbs up: Price not reported due to confidentiality
Sheep and lamb slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 3738,000 compared with 3338,000 last week and 376,000 last year.