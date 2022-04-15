National Wool Review
April 15
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis had no confirmed trades reported this week.
National Sheep Summary
April 15
Compared to last week: Slaughter lambs sold mostly steady to 30.00 lower, except traditional lambs at Sioux Falls 12.00-14.00 higher and lambs under 70 lbs at Kalona, IA 10.00-35.00 higher. Slaughter ewes were mostly 10.00-25.00 higher. Feeder lambs were not well tested. At San Angelo, TX 10,184 head sold in a two day sale. No sales in Equity Cooperative Auction. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs not tested. 3,548 lamb carcasses traded with no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 105-145 lbs 206.00-246.00; 150-165 lbs 185.00-212.00.
New Holland, PA: wooled and shorn 100-140 lbs 270.00-310.00.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 115-140 lbs 295.00-310.00; 150-170 lbs 220.00-230.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 115-140 lbs 212.50-234.00, few 243.00; 150-160 lbs 213.00-232.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 100-120 lbs 255.00-285.00.
Billings, MT: wooled and shorn 120-140 lbs no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn no test.
Equity Co-op: No sales.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 284.00-330.00, few 332.00-342.00; 60-70 lbs 280.00-324.00, few 336.00; 70-80 lbs 280.00-320.00; 80-90 lbs 270.00-308.00, few 316.00; 90-110 lbs 274.00-312.00. wooled and shorn 48 lbs 290.00; 60-70 lbs 284.00-298.00; 70-80 lbs 288.00-310.00; 80-90 lbs 274.00-276.00; 92 lbs 280.00.
New Holland: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 350.00-405.00; 50-60 lbs 340.00-400.00; 60-70 lbs 330.00-395.00; 70-80 lbs 325.00-375.00, few 380.00-400.00; 80-90 lbs 314.00-360.00; 90-100 lbs 307.00-345.00. hair 40-50 lbs 340.00-370.00; 50-60 lbs 300.00-345.00; 60-70 lbs 320.00-357.00; 70-80 lbs 310.00-335.00; 80-90 lbs 325.00-335.00; 90-100 lbs 215.00-240.00.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 54 lbs 330.00; 65 lbs 320.00; 70-80 lbs 320.00-340.00; 80-90 lbs 315.00-340.00; 95 lbs 315.00. hair 98 lbs 305.00.
Kalona: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 350.00-430.00; 50-60 lbs 350.00-445.00; 60-70 lbs 300.00-385.00; 70-80 lbs 300.00-355.00; 80-90 lbs 280.00-330.00; 90-100 lbs 260.00-310.00. hair 44 lbs 417.50; 50-60 lbs 365.00-417.50; 60-70 lbs 322.50-365.00; 80-90 lbs 280.00-285.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 80-90 lbs 247.50-265.00; 90-100 lbs 265.00-275.50.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: hair 40-50 lbs 315.00-345.00; 50-60 lbs 305.00-350.00; 60-70 lbs 307.50-345.00; 70-80 lbs 295.00-345.00; 80-90 lbs 290.00-305.00; 98 lbs 180.00. wooled and shorn 70-80 lbs 300.00-315.00.
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 110.00-146.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 128.00-168.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 110.00-126.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 100.00-110.00; Cull 1 80.00-100.00.
New Holland: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 100.00-175.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 92.00-120.00; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 102.50-135.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 95.00-132.50; Utility 1-2 (thin) 80.00-110.00; Cull 1 no test.
South Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 75.00-100.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 100.00-125.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 105.00-120.00; Cull 1 80.00-100.00.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 71.00-100.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 100.00-127.50; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 90.00-107.50; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Billings: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
Missouri: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 120.00-135.00, hair 142.50-175.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 90.00-185.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) no test.
Equity Co-op: No sales.
Direct Trading: No sales.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: 32 lbs 280.00; 42 lbs 260.00; 53 lbs 264.00. hair 20-30 lbs 278.00-286.00; 30-40 lbs 270.00-330.00; 50 lbs 270.00.
Ft. Collins: 40-50 lbs 300.00-34015.00; 50-60 lbs 310.00-320.00; 60-70 lbs 285.00-300.00; 70-80 lbs 300.00-305.00; 80-90 lbs 300.00-330.00; 99 lbs 325.00; 100-110 lbs 320.00-322.50.
South Dakota: 30-40 lbs 365.00-410.00; 40-50 lbs 300.00-400.00; 50-60 lbs 290.00-360.00; 60-70 lbs 270.00-305.00; 70-80 lbs 260.00-275.00; 80-90 lbs 275.00-280.00.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: 25 lbs 320.00; 30-40 lbs 280.00-325.00; 42 lbs 260.00; 50-60 lbs 264.00-335.00.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: mixed age hair 90-125 lbs 168.00-190.00/cwt.
Ft. Collins: ewes with lambs 225.00-345.00/family.
South Dakota: bred middle age 135 lbs 175.00/cwt.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: ewes with lambs 290.00-460.00/family.
Sheep and lambs slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 34,000 compared with 36,000 last week and 44,000 last year.