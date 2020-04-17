National Wool Review
April 17
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis was inactive this week. There were no confirmed trades reported.
National Sheep Summary
April 17
Compared to April 10: Slaughter lambs steady to sharply higher. Slaughter ewes steady to 10.00 higher. Feeder lambs not well tested. Receipts greatly curtailed by the COVID-19 virus. At San Angelo, TX 4469 head sold. No sales in Equity Electronic Auction. In direct Trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs were not tested. Confidential head of negotiated sales of slaughter lambs were confidential. 1,704 lamb carcasses sold with all weights no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless otherwise specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3 90-160 lbs:
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 115-170 lbs 110.00-122.00, few 132.00-136.00.
PA: wooled and shorn 100-115 lbs no report.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 115-130 lbs 220.00-236.00.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 151 lbs 80.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 100-145 lbs no test.
Billings, MT: wooled 145 lbs 120.00.
Missouri: wooled and shorn no test.
Equity Elec: no sales.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 222.00-249.00, few 256.00; 60-70 lbs 216.00-238.00; 70-80 lbs 208.00-226.00; 80-90 lbs 202.00-214.00, few 218.00; 90-110 lbs 204.00-216.00. wooled and shorn 64 lbs 222.00.
Pennsylvania: no report.
Kalona, IA: no test.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 79 lbs 261.00; 86 lbs 235.00; 90-95 lbs 225.00-235.00. hair 70-80 lbs 237.50-242.50.
Missouri: wooled and shorn no test. hair no test.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 205.00-217.50; 60-65 lbs 220.00-225.00; 70 lbs 190.00; 80-90 lbs 182.00-185.00.
Billings, MT: hair 86 lbs 140.00.
Direct Trading: (lambs fob with 3-4 percent shrink or equivalent): Slaughter Lambs wooled and shorn 140-162 lbs (wtd avg ).
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 70.00-98.00, few 104.00-106.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 110.00-130.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 86.00-108.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) no test; Cull 1 (extremely thin) 60.00.
Pennsylvania: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no report; Utility 1-2 (thin) no report; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-5 (very fleshy) 72.50-112.50; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 72.50-100.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Billings, MT: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 43.00-47.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 43.00-51.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 34.50-48.00; Cull 1 39.00-42.00.
S. Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 69.00-81.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 61.00-80.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 42.50-55.00; Cull 1 35.00-38.00.
Missouri: Good 3-5 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: new crop 50-60 lbs 214.00-238.00; 60-70 lbs 218.00-222.00; 70-80 lbs 192.00-212.00; 82 lbs 186.00. old crop 87 lbs 180.00.
Ft. Collins: no test.
Billings: old crop 81 lbs 154.00; 100 lbs 125.00.
Kalona: no test.
S. Dakota: 38 lbs 235.00; 46 lbs 230.00; 50-60 lbs 205.00-225.00.
Missouri: no test.
Western Video: 500 head 95 lbs 122.00 for June delivery.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: yearling hair ewes 100-130 lbs 170.00-176.00 cwt; mixed age hair ewes 80-120 lbs 128.00-158.00 cwt.
Ft. Collins: no test.
Billings: yearlings 153 lbs 72.00 cwt; young to middle age 203 lbs 46.00 cwt.
S. Dakota: young to middle age 75.00 per head.
Kalona, IA: no test.
Missouri: no test.
National Weekly Lamb Carcass
Choice and Prime 1-4:
Weight Head Wt Avg
45 lbs down: Price not reported due to confidentiality
45-55 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
55-65 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
65-75 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
75-85 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
85 lbs up: Price not reported due to confidentiality
Sheep and lamb slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 29,000 compared with 29,000 last week and 47,000 last year.