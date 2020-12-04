National Wool Review
De. 4
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis was inactive this week.
National Sheep Summary
Dec. 4
Compared to last week: Slaughter lambs steady to sharply higher. Slaughter ewes steady to 15.00 higher. No comparison on feeder lambs. At San Angelo, Texas, 4240 sold. No sales in Equity Cooperative Auction. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs were not tested. 4,216 lamb carcasses sold with all weights no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless otherwise specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3 90-160 lbs:
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 100-120 lbs 165.00-184.00.
PA: wooled and shorn 100-120 lbs 200.00-230.00.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 100-145 lbs 180.00-200.00.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 105-150 lbs 142.00-167.00; 150-165 lbs 159.00-161.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 160.00-222.50; 150-175 lbs 157.50-187.50.
Billings, MT: wooled and shorn 100-130 lbs 160.00-180.00.
Missouri: wooled and shorn 105-150 lbs no test.
Equity Co-op: no sales.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 300.00-340.00, few 340.00-360.00; 60-70 lbs 296.00-330.00, few 330.00-344.00; 70-80 lbs 283.00-300.00, few 300.00-318.00; 80-90 lbs 235.00-265.00, few 270.00-300.00; 90-110 lbs 210.00-248.00, few 255.00-280.00. wooled and shorn 60 lbs 300.00; 70-80 lbs 304.00-320.00; 80-90 lbs 246.00-272.00; 90-100 lbs 228.00-286.00.
Pennsylvania: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 300.00-305.00, few 380.00; 60-70 lbs 305.00-335.00; 70-80 lbs 250.00-265.00, few 280.00-285.00; 80-90 lbs 235.00-255.00; 90-100 lbs 220.00-240.00. hair 49 lbs 255.00; 60-70 lbs 275.00-312.00, few 340.00-355.00; 70-80 lbs 240.00-255.00, few 267.00; 80-90 lbs 220.00-240.00, few 247.00-255.00; 90-100 lbs 215.00-230.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 282.50-285.00; 60-70 lbs 280.00-307.50; 70-80 lbs 242.50-257.50; 80-90 lbs 235.00-255.00; 90-100 lbs 230.00-252.50. hair 50-60 lbs 317.50-333.00; 60-70 lbs 302.00-313.00; 70-80 lbs 278.00-301.00; 80-90 lbs 272.50-282.00; 95 lbs 245.00.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 80-90 lbs 192.50-215.00; 90-100 lbs 190.00-200.00. hair 50-60 lbs 250.00-320.00; 70-80 lbs 222.50-242.50; 80-90 lbs 210.00-219.00; 90-100 lbs 205.00-210.00.
Missouri: hair 40-50 lbs 282.50-317.50; 50-60 lbs 270.00-322.50; 60-70 lbs 255.00-315.00; 70-80 lbs 240.00-310.00; 80-90 lbs 220.00-250.00. wooled and shorn 40-70 lbs 285.00-340.00; 80-90 lbs 240.00.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 75 lbs 230.00; 80-90 lbs 190.00-207.50; 90-100 lbs 168.00-190.00.
Billings, MT: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 247.50-292.50; 50-60 lbs 245.00-282.50; 60-70 lbs 225.00-265.00; 70-80 lbs 201.00-228.00; 80-90 lbs 190.00-205.00; 90-100 lbs 172.00-193.00. hair 53 lbs 267.50; 70-80 lbs 207.50-227.50.
Direct Trading: (lambs fob with 3- percent shrink or equivalent): Slaughter Lambs wooled and shorn 140-162 lbs (wtd avg).
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 96.00-108.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 100.00-118.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 90.00-100.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 80.00; Cull 1 (extremely thin) no test.
Pennsylvania: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 70.00-120.00, hair 100.00-130.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 65.00-90.00; Cull 1 40.00-60.00.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-5 (very fleshy) 62.50-90.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 60.00-84.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Billings, MT: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 77.00-84.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 67.00-83.00, few 95.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 68.00-83.00, hair 90.00; Cull 1 60.00-76.00.
S. Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 80.00-89.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 77.00-92.50; Utility 1-2 (thin) 67.50-81.00; Cull 1 54.00-60.00, few 86.00.
Missouri: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 100.00-155.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 75.00-105.00, hair 105.00-115.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 hair 85.00.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 88.00-95.00, hair 107.50-122.50; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: no test.
Ft. Collins: no test.
Kalona: no test.
S. Dakota: 45 lbs 191.00; 54 lbs 233.00; 60-70 lbs 240.00-241.00; 70-80 lbs 219.50-231.00; 80-90 lbs 205.00-220.00; 90-100 lbs 180.00-195.00; 100-110 lbs 151.00-168.00; 111 lbs 155.00.
Billings: 84 lbs 185.00.
Missouri: no test.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: hair ewe lambs 190.00-208.00/head; yearling hair 222.00-226.00/head; young hair 208.00/head; mixed age hair ewes 110-145 lbs 140.00-152.00/cwt.
Ft. Collins: no test.
Billings: yearlings 145-175 lbs 84.00-86.00/cwt; middle age hair 110 lbs 105.00/cwt.
S. Dakota: young 160.00/head, others 140 lbs 125.00/cwt; middle age 250.00-300.00/head, others 185 lbs 85.00/cwt.
Kalona, IA: no test.
Missouri: young hair 135.00-240.00/head, others 125 lbs 220.00/cwt; aged hair 115-130 lbs 155.00-185.00/cwt; hair ewes with lambs 170.00-285.00/family.
National Weekly Lamb Carcass
Choice and Prime 1-4:
45 lbs down: Price not reported due to confidentiality
45-55 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
55-65 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
65-75 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
75-85 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
85 lbs up: Price not reported due to confidentiality
Sheep and lamb slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 35,000 compared with 24,000 last week and 40,000 last year.