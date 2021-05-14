National Wool Review
May 14
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis had no confirmed trades reported this week.
National Sheep Summary
May 14
Compared to last week: Slaughter lambs mostly steady to 30.00 lower; slaughter ewes steady to 10.00 lower; feeder lambs sharply lower in light test. At San Angelo, Texas 8771 head sold. No sales in Equity Cooperative Auction. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs were not tested. 5,517 lamb carcasses traded with no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3:
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 110-130 lbs 150.00-188.00.
New Holland, PA: wooled and shorn 100-115 lbs 295.00-340.00.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 100-130 lbs 230.00-250.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 205.00-235.00; 150-155 lbs 221.00-222.50.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 100-120 lbs 242.50-260.00.
Billings, MT: wooled and shorn 100-145 lbs no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 200.00-245.00.
Equity Coop: no sales.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 260.00-288.00; 60-70 lbs 260.00-280.00, few 286304.00; 70-80 lbs 234.00-262.00, few 270.00; 80-90 lbs 233.00-260.00; 90-105 lbs 220.00-250.00, few 260.00. wooled and shorn 40-60 lbs 276.00-288.00; 60-70 lbs 256.00-280.00; 70-80 lbs 234.00-272.00; 85-95 lbs 252.00-254.00.
New Holland: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 270.00-320.00; 50-60 lbs 297.00-320.00; 60-70 lbs 293.00-330.00; 70-80 lbs 275.00-320.00; 80-90 lbs 284.00-325.00; 90-100 lbs 285.00-335.00. hair 49 lbs 295.00; 50-60 lbs 290.00-317.00; 60-70 lbs 290.00-320.00; 70-80 lbs 280.00-300.00; 89 lbs 285.00; 90-100 lbs 275.00-315.00.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 230.00-250.00; 50-60 lbs 230.00-265.00; 60-70 lbs 220.00-260.00; 70-80 lbs 240.00-285.00; 80-90 lbs 265.00-275.00; 90-100 lbs 280.00-310.00, few 375.00. hair 40-50 lbs 235.00-240.00; 51 lbs 240.00; 60-70 lbs 240.00-290.00; 70-80 lbs 265.00-290.00; 80-90 lbs 280.00; 90-100 lbs 240.00-285.00.
Kalona: wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 253.00-270.00; 60-70 lbs 252.50-270.00; 70-80 lbs 247.50-270.00; 80-90 lbs 257.50-270.00; 90-100 lbs 254.00-261.00. hair 70-80 lbs 251.00; 89 lbs 266.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 46 lbs 210.00; 60-70 lbs 245.00-225.00-240.00; 70-80 lbs 230.00-255.00; 80-90 lbs 241.00-253.00; 93 lbs 225.00.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 265.00-300.00; 50-60 lbs 235.00-250.00; 60-70 lbs 222.00-247.50; 70-80 lbs 222.00-242.50; 80-90 lbs 210.00-255.00; 90-100 lbs 200.00-245.00. hair 40-50 lbs 235.00-270.00; 50-60 lbs 225.00-260.00; 60-70 lbs 220.00-300.00; 70-80 lbs 225.00-245.00; 80-90 lbs 200.00-255.00; 90-100 lbs 235.00-281.00.
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 90.00-107.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 94.00-120.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 116.00-134.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 106.00-120.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 90.00-108.00; Cull 1 no test.
New Holland: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 100.00-165.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 85.00-105.00; Cull 1 50.00-65.00.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 100.00-136.00, hair 102.50-140.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 75.00-105.00; Cull 1 63.00-77.50.
South Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 70.00-95.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 80.00-96.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 65.00-85.00; Cull 1 50.00-70.00.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 91.00-108.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) 82.50-101.00.
Billings: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
Missouri: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 107.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 80.00-122.50; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 101.00-106.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 70.00-96.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 75.00.
Direct Trading: No sales.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: 50-60 lbs 230.00.
Ft. Collins: 40-50 lbs 200.00-210.00.
South Dakota: 30-40 lbs 225.00-265.00; 40-50 lbs 225.00-245.00; 50-60 lbs 225.00-255.00; 60-70 lbs 247.50-255.00; 79 lbs 265.00.
Kalona: 30-40 lbs 267.50-290.00; 40-50 lbs 257.00-265.00.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: no test.
Equity Co-op: no sales.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: mixed age hair 80-125 lbs 140.00-180.00/cwt.
Ft. Collins: no test.
South Dakota: no test.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: bred yearling hair 125 lbs 165.00-210.00/cwt; ewes with lambs 250.00-325.00/family.
Sheep and lambs slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 38,000 compared with 37,000 last week and 41,000 last year.