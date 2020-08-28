National Wool Review
Aug. 28
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis was inactive this week.
National Sheep Summary
Aug. 28
Compared to last week slaughter lambs mostly steady to 20.00 higher, except at New Holland, PA and Ft. Collins, CO, steady to 20.00 lower. Slaughter ewes steady to 20.00 higher. Feeder lambs firm to 10.00 higher. At San Angelo, TX, 6,413 head sold in a one day sale. No sales in Equity Cooperative Auction. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs were not tested. Head of negotiated sales of slaughter lambs were confidential. 3,449 lamb carcasses sold with all weights no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless otherwise specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3 90-160 lbs:
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 105-130 lbs 120.00-128.00.
PA: wooled and shorn 100-120 lbs 180.00-215.00, few 225.00-230.00.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 130-150 lbs 110.00-132.50.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 105-150 lbs 120.00-128.00; 150-155 lbs 120.50-122.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs no test.
Billings, MT: no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn 105-135 lbs no test.
Equity Coop: no sales.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 220.00-250.00; 60-70 lbs 200.00-240.00, few 242.00-244.00; 70-80 lbs 190.00-210.00, few 212.00-224.00; 80-90 lbs 170.00-190.00; 90-110 lbs 140.00-150.00. wooled and shorn 40-60 lbs 224.00-230.00; 60-70 lbs 198.00-240.00; 80 lbs 174.00; 93 lbs 148.00.
Pennsylvania: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 245.00-270.00; 50-60 lbs 215.00-220.00, few 250.00-262.00; 60-70 lbs 220.00-230.00; 70-80 lbs 190.00-235.00; 80-90 lbs 185.00-202.00; 90-100 lbs 180.00-200.00. hair 50-60 lbs 215.00-240.00; 60-70 lbs 225.00-250.00; 70-80 lbs 185.00-205.00; 80-90 lbs 190.00-205.00; 90-100 lbs 180.00-195.00.
Kalona, IA: no test.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 140.00-160.00; 63 lbs 175.00; 70-80 lbs 137.50-165.00; 80-90 lbs 137.50-157.50; 92 lbs 140.00. hair 42 lbs 192.50; 53 lbs 157.50; 60-70 lbs 162.50-187.50; 70-80 lbs 140.00-172.50; 85 lbs 149.00; 90 lbs 157.50.
Missouri: hair 40-65 lbs 202.50-245.00; 70-80 lbs 195.00-200.00; 81 lbs 175.00. wooled and shorn 40-65 lbs 200.00-212.50; 74 lbs 182.50; 80-90 lbs 150.00-167.50.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 58 lbs 200.00; 60-70 lbs 175.00-190.00; 75 lbs 182.50; 80-90 lbs 165.00-180.00; 92 lbs 142.50. hair 60-70 lbs 178.00-187.50.
Billings, MT: no test.
Direct Trading: (lambs fob with 3-4 percent shrink or equivalent): Slaughter Lambs wooled and shorn 140-162 lbs (wtd avg).
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 64.00-80.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 82.00-100.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 68.00-80.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 58.00-66.00; Cull 1 (extremely thin) 40.00-51.00.
Pennsylvania: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 92.00-100.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 85.00-136.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 86.00-120.00; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-5 (very fleshy) 62.50-87.50; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 60.00-85.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Billings, MT: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
S. Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 71.00-82.50; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 69.00-85.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 70.00-86.00; Cull 1 78.50.
Missouri: Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 75.00-127.50; Cull and Utility 1-2 (thin) 60.00-72.50; Cull 1 30.00-50.00.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: 60-70 lbs 183.00-196.00; 70-80 lbs 162.00-172.00; 80-85 lbs 170.00-174.00; 91 lbs 137.00.
Ft. Collins: 70-80 lbs 137.00-148.00; 80-90 lbs 125.00-144.00; 102 lbs 128.00; 110-115 lbs 121.00.
Billings: no test.
Kalona: no test.
S. Dakota: 40-50 lbs 182.00-205.00; 50-60 lbs 173.00-200.00; 60-70 lbs 160.00-182.00; 70-80 lbs 160.00-177.50; 80-90 lbs 131.00-142.00; 90-100 lbs 129.00-134.50.
Missouri: no test.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: exposed middle age hair ewes 140-165 lbs 89.00-95.00 cwt; mixed age hair ewes 90-110 lbs 116.00-128.00 cwt.
Ft. Collins: middle age hair ewes 180.00-210.00 per head.
Billings: no test.
S. Dakota: young 140 lbs 100.00 per cwt.
Kalona, IA: no test.
Missouri: ewe lambs 60-75 lbs 210.00-220.00 per cwt; hair ewe lambs 55-90 lbs 200.00-245.00 per cwt; young hair ewes 170.00-190.00 per head, others 80-160 lbs 120.00-170.00 cwt; ewes with lambs 180.00-240.00 per family.
National Weekly Lamb Carcass
Choice and Prime 1-4:
Weight Head Wt Avg
45 lbs down: Price not reported due to confidentiality
45-55 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
55-65 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
65-75 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
75-85 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
85 lbs up: Price not reported due to confidentiality
Sheep and lamb slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 32,000 compared with 32,000 last week and 38,000 last year.