National Wool Review
May 1
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis was inactive this week. There were no confirmed trades reported.
National Sheep Summary
May 1
Compared to April 24: Slaughter lambs under 100 lbs sharply lower, heavier lambs 20.00-30.00 higher in light test. Slaughter ewes steady to as much as 20.00 lower. Feeder lambs not well tested. At San Angelo, TX 9639 head sold. Equity Electronic Auction sold 1800 slaughter lambs in North Dakota. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs were not tested. Confidential head of negotiated sales of slaughter lambs were confidential. 2,603 lamb carcasses sold with all weights no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless otherwise specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3 90-160 lbs:
San Angelo: wooled and shorn no test
PA: wooled and shorn 100-115 lbs no report.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 140 lbs 137.50.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 105-130 lbs 121.00-147.50.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 100-145 lbs no test.
Billings, MT: no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn no test.
Equity Elec: 165 lbs 76.00-77.50 current delivery; 165 lbs 79.00-80.00 for May delivery; 165 lbs 80.25 for June del.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 184.00-210.00, few 210.00-218.00; 60-70 lbs 172.00-200.00, few 200.00-216.00; 70-80 lbs 160.00-182.00, few 185.00-196.00; 80-90 lbs 156.00-178.00, few 180.00-182.00; 90-110 lbs 150.00-168.00, few 172.00-177.50. wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 192.00; 60-70 lbs 176.00-182.00; 70-80 lbs 212.00-216.00; 80-90 lbs 170.00-184.00; 96 lbs 166.00.
Pennsylvania: no report.
Kalona, IA: no test.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 60-70 lbs 195.00-210.00; 70-80 lbs 200.00-215.00; 88 lbs 190.00; 90-100 lbs 195.00-202.50. Hair no test.
Missouri: hair 40-50 lbs 190.00-210.00; 50-60 lbs 200.00-220.00; 60-70 lbs 192.50-200.00; 79 lbs 165.00. wooled and shorn 40-60 lbs 205.00-247.50.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 185.00-187.50; 60-70 lbs 165.00-172.50; 70-80 lbs 170.00-172.50; 80-90 lbs 147.50-170.00; 90-100 lbs 152.50-155.00.
Billings, MT: no test.
Direct Trading: (lambs fob with 3-4 percent shrink or equivalent): Slaughter Lambs wooled and shorn 140-162 lbs - (wtd avg).
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 68.00-77.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 80.00-102.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 70.00-79.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) no test; Cull 1 (extremely thin) 34.00-65.00.
Pennsylvania: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no report; Utility 1-2 (thin) no report; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-5 (very fleshy) 70.00-87.50; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 62.50-92.50; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Billings, MT: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
S. Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 62.50-82.50; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 65.00-85.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 50.00-72.50; Cull 1 44.00-50.00.
Missouri: Good 3-5 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 70.00-82.50; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: 50-60 lbs 192.00-225.00; 60-70 lbs 173.00-176.00; 76 lbs 170.00; 80-90 lbs 170.00-184.00.
Ft. Collins: 40-50 lbs 150.00-190.00; 50-60 lbs 157.50-187.50.
Billings: no test.
Kalona: no test.
S. Dakota: 40-50 lbs 190.00-232.50; 50-60 lbs 180.00-212.50; 60-70 lbs 185.00-202.50; 70-80 lbs 160.00-167.50.
Missouri: no test.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: hair ewe lambs 77 lbs 190.00 cwt; mixed age hair ewes 90-140 lbs 126.00-132.00 cwt.
Ft. Collins: young 175.00 per head; middle age 140.00-185.00 per head.
Billings: no test.
S. Dakota: bred yearlings 170.00-207.50 per head; open middle age 120.00 per head.
Kalona, IA: no test.
Missouri: no test.
National Weekly Lamb Carcass
Choice and Prime 1-4:
45 lbs down: Price not reported due to confidentiality
45-55 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
55-65 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
65-75 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
75-85 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
85 lbs up: Price not reported due to confidentiality
Sheep and lamb slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 32,000 compared with 30,000 last week and 41,000 last year.