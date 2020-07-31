National Wool Review
July 31
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis was slow this week. There were 36,700 lbs of confirmed trades reported.
National Sheep Summary
July 31
Compared to July 24: Slaughter lambs very uneven. Light slaughter lambs were mostly sharply higher, except at San Angelo, TX 10.00-20.00 lower. Heavy slaughter lambs were mostly 10.00-15.00 lower. Slaughter ewes steady to 10.00 lower. Feeder lambs 5.00-10.00 lower. At San Angelo, 8,464 head sold. No sales in Equity Cooperative Auction. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs were not tested. Confidential head of negotiated sales of slaughter lambs were confidential. 3,104 lamb carcasses sold with all weights no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless otherwise specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3 90-160 lbs:
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 100-140 lbs no test.
PA: wooled and shorn 100-115 lbs 218.00-250.00.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 145-155 lbs 115.00-116.00.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 101.00-120.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 100-145 lbs 142.50-187.50; 150-170 lbs 140.00-167.50.
Billings, MT: no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn 105-145 lbs no test.
Equity Co-op: no sales.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 190.00-210.00, few 212.00-216.00; 60-70 lbs 180.00-200.00, few 205.00-220.00; 70-80 lbs 175.00-200.00; 80-90 lbs 160.00-186.00; 90-110 lbs 143.00-160.00, few 162.00-170.00. wooled and shorn 40-60 lbs 192.00-196.00; 75 lbs 186.00; 85 lbs 172.00; 90-100 lbs 148.00-150.00.
Pennsylvania: wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 240.00-245.00; 60-70 lbs 230.00-245.00, few 250.00-260.00; 70-80 lbs 220.00-250.00; 80-90 lbs 215.00-237.00; 90-100 lbs 200.00-225.00. hair 50-60 lbs 235.00-245.00; 60-70 lbs 225.00-250.00; 70-80 lbs 212.00-242.00; 80-90 lbs 205.00-230.00; 90-100 lbs 200.00-215.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 175.00-182.50; 60-70 lbs 200.00-220.00; 70-820 lbs 202.50-210.00; 80-90 lbs 200.00-215.00; 90-100 lbs 180.00-205.00. hair 56 lbs 177.50; 87 lbs 207.50.
Ft. Collins: wooed and shorn 60-70 lbs 144.00-150.00; 70-90 lbs 142.50-151.00. hair 59 lbs 162.50; 75 lbs 160.00; 95 lbs 191.00.
Missouri: hair 40-70 lbs 180.00-210.00; 70-80 lbs 190.00-232.50; 80-90 lbs 190.00-222.50; 90-100 180.00-205.00. wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 160.00-165.00; 58 lbs 182.50; 96 lbs 148.00.
S. Dakota: wooled and shorn 54 lbs 170.00; 69 lbs 182.50; 70-80 lbs 200.00-205.00; 95-105 lbs 127.50-137.50. hair 62 lbs 182.50; 82 lbs 200.00.
Billings, MT: no test.
Direct Trading: (lambs fob with 3-4 percent shrink or equivalent): Slaughter Lambs wooled and shorn 140-162 lbs (wtd avg).
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 70.00-88.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 80.00-102.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 70.00-85.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 60.00-70.00; Cull 1 (extremely thin) 30.00-53.00.
Pennsylvania: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 60.00-80.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 70.00-105.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 80.00-102.00; Cull 1 80.00-82.00.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-5 (very fleshy) 60.00-90.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 62.50-97.50; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Billings, MT: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
S. Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 64.00-82.50; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 55.00-72.50; Utility 1-2 (thin) 45.00-57.00; Cull 1 44.00-57.00.
Missouri: Good 2-3 (fleshy) 100.00-125.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 50.00-100.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 65.00-70.00.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 90.00-94.00, few hair 117.50; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 87.00-105.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 77.50.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2: San Angelo: 50-60 lbs 188.00-193.00; 60-70 lbs 184.00-189.00; 70-80 lbs 180.00-182.00; 80-90 lbs 170.00-173.00; 90-100 lbs 144.00-150.00; 104 lbs 130.00.
Ft. Collins: 40-50 lbs 125.00-155.00.
Billings: no test.
Kalona: no test.
S. Dakota: 25-40 lbs 195.00-205.00; 50-60 lbs 160.00-168.00; 60-70 lbs 140.00-152.00; 70-80 lbs 131.00-172.50; 80-90 lbs 133.00-160.00; 90-110 lbs 118.00-136.00.
Missouri: no test.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: mixed age hair ewes 90-135 lbs 104.00-125.00 cwt.
Ft. Collins: yearling hair ewes 190.00 per head, others 105-110 lbs 120.00-126.00 cwt; young hair ewes 120 lbs 117.50 cwt.
Billings: no test.
S. Dakota: yearlings 130-175 lbs 87.50-114.00 cwt; young 110-160 lbs 70.00 cwt.
Kalona, IA: no test.
Missouri: young hair ewes 110.00-225.00 per head.
National Weekly Lamb Carcass
Choice and Prime 1-4:
45 lbs down: Price not reported due to confidentiality
45-55 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
55-65 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
65-75 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
75-85 lbs: Price not reported due to confidentiality
85 lbs up: Price not reported due to confidentiality
Sheep and lamb slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 31,000 compared with 35,000 last week and 37,000 last year.