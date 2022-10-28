National Wool Review
Oct. 28
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis had no confirmed trades reported this week.
National Sheep Summary
Oct. 21
Compared to last week: Heavy slaughter lambs sold mostly steady to 4.00 lower light lambs were firm to 10.00 higher. Slaughter ewes were mostly 10.00-20.00 higher. Feeder lambs mostly steady to 15.00 higher. At San Angelo, TX 4,131 head sold. Equity Cooperative Auction sold 350 slaughter lambs in South Dakota. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs not tested. 2,610 lamb carcasses traded with no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 105-130 lbs 100.00-122.00.
New Holland, PA: wooled and shorn 100-140 lbs 150.00-187.00, few 205.00-210.00.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 100-145 lbs 140.00-160.00; 150-160 lbs 117.50-160.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 106.00-119.00; 150-160 lbs 101.00-107.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 100-140 lbs no test.
Billings, MT: wooled and shorn 100-135 lbs 91.00-120.50.
Missouri: wooled and shorn no test.
Equity Coop: wooled and shorn 145 lbs 113.50.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 266.00-308.00; 60-70 lbs 244.00-288.00; 70-80 lbs 200.00-257.00; 80-90 lbs 181.00-202.00, few 220.00; 90-100 lbs 157.00-160.00, few 204.00. wooled and shorn 61 lbs 261.00; 85 lbs 188.00; 90-110 lbs 155.00-157.00.
New Holland: wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 275.00-280.00; 60-70 lbs 245.00-275.00, few 355.00-370.00; 70-80 lbs 192.00-217.00, few 225.00-250.00; 80-90 lbs 160.00-190.00, few 205.00; 90-100 lbs 155.00-185.00, few 190.00-205.00. hair 40-50 lbs 225.00-250.00, few 375.00; 50-60 lbs 280.00-305.00, few 355.00-360.00; 60-70 lbs 230.00-260.00, few 290.00-335.00; 70-80 lbs 185.00-205.00, few 220.00-235.00; 80-90 lbs 175.00-195.00; 90-100 lbs 155.00-180.00.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 60 lbs 182.50; 70-80 lbs 140.00-155.00; 80-90 lbs 130.00-185.00; 90-100 lbs 125.00-145.00. hair 60-70 lbs 215.00-230.00; 70-80 lbs 170.00-190.00; 90-105 lbs 175.00-195.00.
Kalona: no test.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 80-90 lbs 139.00-160.00; 90-100 lbs.00 102.50-107.50. hair 78 lbs 175.00; 83 lbs 185.00.
Billings: wooled and shorn 97 lbs 115.00. hair 96 lbs 125.00.
Missouri: hair 50-60 lbs 257.50-280.00; 60-70 lbs 210.00-257.50; 70-80 lbs 177.50-220.00. wooled and shorn 58 lbs 130.00; 78 lbs 125.00; 98 lbs 135.00; 109 lbs 115.00.
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 65.00-75.00, hair 92.00-93.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 69.00-85.00, hair 70.00-92.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 67.00-69.00, hair 65.00-82.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) no test; Cull 1 25.00.
New Holland: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 85.00-155.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 60.00-70.00, few 105.00; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 70.00-80.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 66.00-85.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
South Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 65.00-90.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 58.00-95.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 45.00-65.00; Cull 1 33.00-35.50.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) no test.
Billings: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 57.00-64.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 55.50-65.00; Cull 1 53.00.
Missouri: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) hair 122.50; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) hair 90.00-120.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) hair 70.00-80.00.
Direct Trading: No sales.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 29 lbs 302.00; 30-45 lbs 279.00-300.00.
Ft. Collins: 50-60 lbs 160.00-182.50; 62 lbs 145.00.
South Dakota: 47 lbs 190.00; 50-60 lbs 169.00-186.00; 60-70 lbs 134.00-215.00; 70-80 lbs 130.00-144.00, few 215.00; 80-90 lbs 119.00-131.00, few 190.00; 90-100 lbs 105.00-127.00; 100-110 lbs 100.00-115.00. hair 32 lbs 180.00; 52 lbs 150.00; 60-70 lbs 171.00-190.00, few 230.00; 70-80 lbs 160.00-182.00.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: 50-60 lbs 163.00-180.00; 60-70 lbs 157.00-171.00; 70-80 lbs 135.00-150.00; 80-90 lbs 125.50-138.00; 90-100 lbs 112.00-125.00; 100-110 lbs 115.00-121.50; 110-120 lbs 102.00-111.00; 120-130 lbs 92.00-110.00.
Missouri: hair 30-40 lbs 260.00-320.00; 40-50 lbs 247.50-330.00.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: hair ewe lambs 75-85 lbs 255.00-270.00/cwt; yearling hair 80-100 lbs 130.00-138.00/cwt; mixed age hair 100-135 lbs 93.00-124.00/cwt.
Ft. Collins: no test.
South Dakota: ewe lambs 55-70 lbs 225.00-227.00/cwt, 70-80 lbs 202.50-206.00/cwt, 80 lbs 197.50/cwt, 100-105 lbs 112.00-166.00/cwt; yearlings 250.00-340.00/head; young 230.00-300.00/head; aged 137.50-160.00/head.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: ewe lambs 93 lbs 131.00/cwt; young 73.50-86.00/head.
Missouri: young hair 95-115 lbs 160.00-210.00/cwt.
Sheep and lambs slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 33,000 compared with 33,000 last week and 41,000 last year.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.