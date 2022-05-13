National Wool Review
May 13
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis had no confirmed trades reported this week.
National Sheep Summary
May 13
Compared to last week: Slaughter lambs sold weak to 40.00 lower. Slaughter ewes were mostly steady to 40.00 lower. No comparison on feeder lambs. At San Angelo, TX 7,199 head sold in a one day sale. Equity Cooperative Auction sold 1600 feeder lambs in California. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs not tested. 4,628 lamb carcasses traded with no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless specified.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 2-3
San Angelo: wooled and shorn 105-145 lbs 150.00-187.00.
New Holland, PA: wooled and shorn 100-140 lbs 307.00-350.00.
Ft. Collins, CO: wooled and shorn 105-135 lbs 230.00-236.00.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 100-150 lbs 250.00-280.00.
Kalona, IA: wooled and shorn 100-115 lbs no test.
Billings, MT: wooled and shorn 120-125 lbs no test.
Missouri: wooled and shorn no test.
Equity Co-op: wooled and shorn no sales.
Slaughter Lambs: Choice and Prime 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 40-60 lbs 320.00-342.00; 60-70 lbs 320.00-338.00; 70-80 lbs 310.00-337.00; 80-90 lbs 300.00-329.00; 90-100 lbs 280.00-311.00. wooled and shorn 86 lbs 300.00.
New Holland: wooled and shorn 40-50 lbs 310.00-375.00, few 400.00; 50-60 lbs 310.00-382.00; 60-70 lbs 320.00-375.00; 70-80 lbs 305.00-375.00; 80-90 lbs 315.00-360.00; 90-100 lbs 320.00-357.00, few 390.00. hair 40-50 lbs 310.00-365.00; 50-60 lbs 325.00-340.00; 60-70 lbs 315.00-360.00; 70-80 lbs 310.00-340.00; 80-90 lbs 300.00-345.00; 90-100 lbs 280.00-340.00.
Ft. Collins: wooled and shorn 70-80 lbs 265.00-280.00; 80-90 lbs 270.00; 90-100 lbs 245.00-265.00. hair 56 lbs 250.00; 69 lbs 257.50; 88 lbs 245.00; 90-100 lbs 247.50-255.00.
Kalona: no test.
South Dakota: wooled and shorn 60-70 lbs 280.00-297.50; 70-80 lbs 265.00-290.00; 80-90 lbs 255.00-275.00; 90-100 lbs 270.00-277.50. hair 76 lbs 265.00.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: hair 40-50 lbs 315.00-330.00; 50-60 lbs 302.50-325.00; 60-70 lbs 305.00-330.00; 85 lbs 275.00. wooled and shorn 50-60 lbs 320.00-342.50.
Slaughter Ewes:
San Angelo: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 80.00-119.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 119.00-165.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 90.00-126.00; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) 90.00-109.00; Cull 1 70.00-100.00.
New Holland: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 100.00-125.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 85.00-165.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 95.00-107.00; Cull 1 no test.
Ft. Collins: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 72.50-87.50; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 62.50-87.50, hair 90.00-112.50; Utility 1-2 (thin) 64.00-80.00, hair 50.00-67.50; Cull 1 no test.
South Dakota: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) 70.00-90.00; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 75.00-105.50, hair 110.00-120.00; Utility 1-2 (thin) 75.00-112.50; Cull 1 50.00.
Kalona: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test.
Billings: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) no test; Utility 1-2 (thin) no test; Cull 1 no test.
Missouri: Good 3-4 (very fleshy) no test; Good 2-3 (fleshy) 138.00; Utility and Good 1-3 (medium flesh) 102.00-117.50; Cull and Utility 1-2 (very thin) no test.
Equity Co-op: no sales.
Direct Trading: No sales.
Feeder Lambs: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: hair 30-40 lbs 316.00-331.00; 40-50 lbs 300.00-334.00; 56 lbs 270.00.
Ft. Collins: 40-50 lbs 270.00-280.00; 50-60 lbs 270.00-280.00; 60-70 lbs 255.00-275.00. hair 50-60 lbs 280.00-310.00; 71 lbs 270.00.
South Dakota: 30-40 lbs 305.00-330.00; 40-50 lbs 310.00-350.00; 50-60 lbs 260.00-300.00, few 315.00-320.00; 60-70 lbs 270.00-295.00; 74 lbs 275.00; 83 lbs 277.50.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: 30-40 lbs 330.00.
Equity Co-op: wooled and horn 120-125 lbs 211.25-214.50 for current delivery.
Replacement Ewes: Medium and Large 1-2:
San Angelo: mixed age hair 100-135 lbs 179.00-211.00/cwt.
Ft. Collins: middle age 217 lbs 75.00/cwt; ewes with lambs 180.00-220.00/family.
South Dakota: no test.
Kalona: no test.
Billings: no test.
Missouri: young hair 230.00-275.00/head; middle age hair 210.00-250.00/head; aged hair 120.00-175.00/head; hair ewes with lambs 375.00-435.00/family.
Sheep and lambs slaughter under federal inspection for the week to date totaled 37,000 compared with 35,000 last week and 39,000 last year.